Three-Year-Old Kills Himself With AR-15

Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler

In Tennessee, a three-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting and killing himself Sunday. According to an affidavit, the child’s mother, Tinesha Jackson, rushed him to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head. However, he died in the hospital. Investigators said they later found that the child was under the care of his uncle when he and his four-year-old brother were in Jackson’s room, where he discovered an unsecured AR-15 under a pile of clothing.