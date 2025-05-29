Throwback Night, Military Appreciation Night Take Over Riders Field As Part Of Massive Weekend June 27-29

FRISCO, Texas (May 29, 2025) – The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, will host an exciting weekend from Friday, June 27th through Sunday, June 29th at Riders Field. The three-day span features Military Appreciation Night presented by USAA, Dino Night presented by PMG and Throwback Night presented by Globe Life with former Riders in attendance.

Throwback Night presented by Globe Life on Sunday, June 29th will feature former RoughRiders Elvis Andrus and Matt Harrison, who will be on hand for a meet and greet and autographs. Fresh off his Rangers Hall of Fame induction, Andrus will also be on hand to lead Faith Night. To inquire about bringing your faith group to Celebrate Your Faith, please email [email protected].

A pregame VIP meet and greet will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. with the alumni (to purchase, click here) before an autograph session from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. open to all ticket buyers.

Fans can get to the ballpark early for a RoughRiders Throwback T-Shirt giveaway presented by Astound and the Riders will wear their throwback uniforms. Stick around for postgame fireworks presented by Globe Life.

Friday, June 27th hosts Military Appreciation Night presented by USAA in Frisco with multiple veteran organizations in attendance. These include the following: Veterans of Foreign Wars, Blue Star Mothers of America, Texas Veterans Commission, Anxiety Solutions of America, Workforce Solutions North Central Texas, Military Veteran Peer Network and Veteran Mental Health Assessment.

Veterans can pick up their Challenge Coin giveaway presented by USAA on the concourse and enjoy the Pregame Veteran Resource Fair. Postgame fireworks presented by USAA will cap the game.

On Saturday, June 28th, it’s an escape back to the Cretaceous Period with Dino Night presented by PMG! Get your pictures with two animatronic dinos and check out the Jurassic Park Motor Pool.

