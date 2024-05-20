Thunderstorm By Wednesday

North and Central Texas

Our next shot at strong to severe storms will be midweek this week as a storm system brings a cold front into the region. There are still uncertainties regarding exact threats and locations, but the main hazards now are large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. Continue to check back in the coming days for more details, and make sure your plan is in place in the case of severe weather!

Sunny, hot, and humid weather will continue today (Monday), with highs in the upper 80s and middle 90s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm, with lows in the 70s. Other than a few brief showers near the Red River early this morning, expect no precipitation today or tonight.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

On Wednesday and Thursday, portions of the Four-State Region are at risk of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Another hot day is expected today, with temperatures forecasted from near 90 to the middle 90s.

Today and Tonight

Expect no hazardous weather.

Tuesday through Sunday

A few thunderstorms will be possible in Southeast Oklahoma late Tuesday night as a frontal boundary begins to approach the I-30 corridor. As this boundary slowly shifts southward and begins to stall across the area on Wednesday, scattered thunderstorms will likely develop in its vicinity by the afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms may be strong or severe and may also carry the threat of heavy rainfall. Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible again on Thursday before the frontal boundary washes out and drifts east of our Four-State area. Isolated thunderstorm activity will continue each afternoon on Friday and Saturday.

