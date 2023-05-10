Thunderstorm For Wednesday

North and Central Texas



Showers and occasional thunderstorms will spread north from Central Texas into North and East Texas as the upper-level low-pressure system responsible for the precipitation moves north-northeast through the region. The best rain chances and highest rainfall totals will generally be along and east of I-35, where an inch or more of rain is possible in some locations. There may be a few intense storms, but the severe weather threat is low.



Rain chances will increase late Friday into the weekend across North and Central Texas. Locally heavy rain may cause flooding issues in some areas west of I-35. The flood risk will peak Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Most likely, rainfall totals over the weekend range from around 1-2″ east of I-35 to 2-4″ west of I-35. The chance of measuring at least 3.0 inches of rain over the weekend is highest for portions of western North and Central Texas, with lesser amounts the further east you go. Continue to monitor the forecast over the next couple of days for updates!

Today and Tonight

There is a chance of thunderstorms today and tonight, with the best options being along and east of I-35. A few intense storms with gusty winds and brief heavy rain are possible but do not expect severe weather now.

Thursday through Tuesday

Thunderstorms are possible through early next week. The flash flooding threat will increase late this week into the weekend with a low severe weather threat. You could see storms becoming more intense by the weekend.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



The National Weather Service has highlighted a Marginal Risk for severe weather for areas generally along and south of I-20. You should not anticipate widespread severe weather. Any isolated storms that become severe could produce damaging winds and a few brief tornadoes.

This afternoon and tonight

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible across the area this afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out, with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threats. Localized flooding from isolated heavy downpours remains possible.

Wednesday through Monday

Periods of scattered thunderstorms will continue through the remainder of the work week and into next weekend. The overall threat of severe weather is uncertain, but you can not rule out the potential for an isolated severe thunderstorm during this period. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats in severe storms. Also, with a prolonged period of thunderstorms expected, flooding could become a threat across the region.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation may be needed