Thunderstorms Acting Up Today

North and Central Texas



Strong to severe storms are expected this afternoon into tonight. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes will all be possible. Make sure you stay weather-aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings!



For your extended outlook, we’ll warm up again through Friday behind a cold front on Wednesday. However, the warmer weather will be brief, as you can expect another solid cold front Friday, and it will bring additional chances for showers and storms. There could be a threat of severe weather, but uncertainty is high now. Continue to check the forecast over the next few days for any updates. Cooler weather is expected behind the front on Saturday, with another warm-up expected as we head into the late weekend and early next week.

Today and Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms will continue through the morning hours, mainly across North Texas. Isolated and marginally severe storms are possible, with hail as the main threat.

Locally heavy rain through the morning hours may result in isolated flooding, mainly north of Highway 380.

Severe thunderstorms are likely across portions of North and Central Texas this afternoon and tonight, with initial thunderstorms that develop during the afternoon having the potential for very large hail, damaging winds, and some tornadoes. The tornado threat will be highest near a warm front roughly along the I-20 corridor by late

afternoon.

Thunderstorms will congeal into a line by late evening, and the threat of damaging winds will increase as the storms move into Central Texas. There is also a threat of embedded tornadoes Wednesday night.

Thursday through Tuesday

Another cold front arrives late Friday, with scattered thunderstorms possible along and ahead of the colder air. Some severe weather is likely, mainly across Central Texas, with hail and damaging winds as the main threats.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Expect spotter activation Wednesday.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



There is a risk for severe weather across the entire Four State Region beginning late this afternoon and continuing into Thursday morning. The most significant risk will be across portions of East Texas. Damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes will be possible. In addition, locally heavy rainfall will be possible, resulting in isolated flooding.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, especially northwest of a line from Tyler to Hope. More organized and possibly severe thunderstorms are possible across Southeast Oklahoma and portions of East Texas and Southwest Arkansas late this afternoon.