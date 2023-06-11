Thunderstorms Again Today

North and Central Texas



A weak surface front will stall across North Texas this afternoon into the evening. The stalled front and an upper disturbance late today should serve as a focus for widely scattered, strong to severe thunderstorms by early evening. Massive hail and damaging winds to 65 mph will be the primary threats, with a shallow tornado threat. Storms would primarily occur across North Texas where the stationary front will be between I-20 and the Red River Valley. It will be hot and humid with highs ranging from the mid 90s to around the century mark. Combined with the humidity, afternoon heat index values will range between 100 and 108 degrees, so use your Summer heat rules and limit outdoor activities during the prime heat of the day, dress light, and drink plenty of water for hydration!



Isolated to scattered thunderstorms may develop across portions of North and Central Texas Monday and Tuesday during the afternoon and evening hours. A few severe storms will be possible each day. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats, but you can not rule out an isolated tornado on Monday, especially during the evening. Stay weather aware, and make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings!



Early summer heat continues through the end of the week, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid-90s to lower 100s with heat index values reaching 100-110 degrees. Take all necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the A/C, and avoid spending time outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

Today and Tonight

Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms may develop across portions of North and Central Texas this afternoon and evening. Some storms may be severe, with large hail and damaging winds.

Expect the Heat index values to be between 100 to 108 degrees this afternoon.

Monday through Saturday

Thunderstorms will be possible across much of North and Central Texas Tuesday, and east of I-35 on Wednesday during the afternoon and evening hours on both days. Hail and damaging winds will continue to be the primary hazards, but you can not rule out an isolated tornado on Tuesday.

Expect the Heat Advisory criteria to be reached later in the upcoming week with heat index values near 105 to 110 degrees.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



Another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms will return this evening and overnight as a frontal boundary shift southward into the region. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, and large hail is also possible with some of the most intense storms.



Temperature maximums are expected in the low-to-mid 90s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.



A round of showers and thunderstorms is possible later today, with a cluster of storms developing late in the afternoon across East Texas, some of which could be severe, producing damaging winds and large hail.

Today and Tonight

Another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms will return this evening and overnight as a frontal boundary shift southward into the region. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, and large hail is also possible with some of the most intense storms.

Monday through Saturday

The potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will persist through the middle of the week as a frontal boundary should stall and linger across the region. In addition, minor disturbances in the upper-level northwest flow pattern will combine with the front to further enhance thunderstorm chances. As a result, damaging wind gusts and large hail will remain possible each day as thunderstorms increase. By late week, the chance of thunderstorms will decrease while temperatures rise into the mid to even upper 90s, with heat advisory conditions possible.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation may be needed by this evening and overnight.