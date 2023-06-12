Thunderstorms Again Today

North and Central Texas



Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop across much of North and Central Texas again this afternoon and evening, with additional storms expected along and east of I-35 on Tuesday. Storms that develop on both days will become severe, with massive hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado will be a threat today, mainly south of I-20 and west of I-35. The main storm window will be between 5:00 pm and 10:00 pm today and tomorrow.



Early summer heat continues this week, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid-90s to lower 100s with heat index values reaching 100-110 degrees. Take all necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the A/C, and avoid spending time outdoors during the hottest part of the day!



With the early summer heat in the forecast, here is a quick reminder of heat safety tips to keep you and your family safe in the heat! Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to the morning or evening hours. Dress for the heat: wear light or light-colored clothing. Remember to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade or A/C, and wear sunscreen. And NEVER leave children, disabled adults, or pets in parked vehicles. Beat the heat. Check the back seat!

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will remain possible tonight as the frontal boundary shifts southward into the region. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats, while you cannot rule out an isolated tornado. In addition, heavy rainfall may occur with some of these storms and threaten very localized flash flooding.



Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will remain possible Tuesday through Tuesday night as a frontal boundary lingers across the region. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats, while you cannot rule out an isolated tornado. In addition, heavy rainfall may occur with some of these storms and threaten very localized flash flooding.

Today and Tonight

Another chance for strong to severe thunderstorms will return today through tonight as the frontal boundary shifts farther southward into the region. In addition, a solid upper-level disturbance will move southeast along the Middle Red River Valley this afternoon through the evening and overnight hours, interacting with the surface front to increase thunderstorm coverage and intensity. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary threats, but you cannot rule out an isolated tornado along parts of the I-30 corridor in Northeast Texas. Finally, heavy rainfall areas may threaten localized flash flooding with the most intense thunderstorms.

Tuesday through Sunday

The potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will persist through the middle of this week as the forecast expects the frontal boundary to remain nearly stationary and linger across the region. In addition, minor disturbances in the upper-level northwest flow pattern will combine with the front to further enhance thunderstorm chances. As a result, damaging wind gusts and large hail will remain possible each day. An

isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out on Tuesday through Tuesday night. By late week, the chance of thunderstorms will decrease while temperatures increase into the mid and upper 90s to near 100 degrees, with heat advisory conditions possible.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation may be needed through tonight and again on Tuesday.