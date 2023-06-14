Thunderstorms Again Today

North and Central Texas



Another round of scattered showers and storms is expected primarily this morning across North Texas, while the heat will be on across Central Texas with a Heat Advisory in effect until early Thursday evening. Some of the morning storms across North Texas and north of a stalled front would be strong to severe with hail, some large to enormous, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours that could cause minor flooding. In addition, Patchy fog is expected through mid-morning across North Texas on the cool side of the stationary front. Highs will remain in the 80s north, while it’ll be seasonably hot across Central Texas with higher-than-average humidity south of the stalled front. Heat indices across Central Texas will range between 105F -112F. Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or A/C, and wear light-colored, lightweight clothing to avoid overheating.



A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1:00 pm today through 8:00 pm Thursday for those parts of Central Texas east of Highway 281. It includes the Waco and Temple-Killeen Metro areas. Though temperatures won’t be overly hot with highs in the 90s, abnormal high humidity values will result in heat index values between 105 and 112 degrees each afternoon and early evening. Remember to stay hydrated, limit time outside during peak heating, and wear lightweight and light-colored clothing if you must be outdoors.

Today and Tonight

Expect scattered storms across North Texas, mainly during the morning hours. Large hail is the primary hazard, but damaging winds and heavy rain are also possible. We can’t rule out another round of scattered storms late this afternoon and evening.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the Central Texas counties where heat indices may reach 105 to 110 degrees.

Thursday through Tuesday

There is a chance of thunderstorms late Thursday night and again Saturday night, mainly along the Red River to the northeast.

Heat advisory criteria will likely be reached over the rest of the region later this week into the weekend. Heat index values in the 105 to 110 degrees are possible.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS could request limited spotter activation today.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



Expect another round of strong to severe thunderstorms later today and tonight. Thunderstorms will have the potential to produce large hail and damaging winds. In addition, heavy rainfall may occur, which could pose a threat of localized flash flooding.



Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the day, especially along and north of I-20, some severe with large hail.



A stationary frontal boundary will continue to steer rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms across the Four State Region, moderating temperature maximums below the 90-degree mark north of the I-20 corridor.

Today and Tonight

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected again today and tonight as a stationary front continues to linger across the region. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the primary threats, but you cannot rule out an isolated tornado across parts of the I-20 and I-30 corridors. Finally, heavy rainfall areas may also threaten localized flash flooding with thunderstorms that train over the same places, mainly along and north of the I-20 corridor.

Thursday through Tuesday

The potential for scattered thunderstorms will persist through the the remainder of this week as a frontal boundary should remain nearly stationary and linger across the region. Although the threat of severe weather is expected to diminish by late week, a gradually few strong to marginally severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

By this weekend and into early next week, thunderstorm chances will essentially decrease while temperatures increase into the mid and upper 90s to near 100 degrees, with heat advisory conditions likely.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation will likely be needed by this afternoon through

tonight.