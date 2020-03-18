Thunderstorms Approaching

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Southern Arkansas, Northern Louisiana, Northeast Texas, and Southeast Oklahoma.

Thursday through Tuesday

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Thursday into Thursday Night for much of the area along and north of the I-20 corridor. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats with any severe weather Thursday into Thursday Night. Also, the massive rain threat will continue on Thursday along the I-30 corridor and shift southward down across I-20 into Friday as the cold front will slowly progress the rain areas from northwest to southeast by late Friday Night. Training storms may bring some flash flooding. The weekend will start dry, but still, will have cloudy

with more overrunning showers for Saturday night and much of Sunday.

Spotter Information Statement

Activation of emergency management personnel, amateur radio operators and storm spotters needed Thursday and Thursday night for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms.