Thunderstorms On The Way

North and Central Texas

Severe weather will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons and evenings. Large hail, damaging winds, and even a few tornadoes may occur. Locally heavy rain may also lead to flooding in some areas. Continue to check back in the coming days for more details as we narrow down the areas most likely to be affected, and make sure your plan is in place in the case of severe weather!

An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm will be possible late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, generally west of I-35. Although the probability of any storm developing is low, if a storm develops, it can produce large hail and damaging winds. The main window for thunderstorm development will be between 4:00 pm to 9:00.

A hot and humid weekend is in store for the region, with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s and lows in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s. The high humidity will make it feel even hotter, with afternoon heat index values in the mid-90s to around 105! Your safety is our priority, so please stay hydrated if you plan on spending time outdoors this weekend.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

There will be a threat for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across Southeast Oklahoma and portions of Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas. Large hail, including a chance for hail of 2 inches in diameter or larger, and damaging winds are the primary threats. However, you can not rule out a tornado.

Severe thunderstorms are possible across much of the area northwest of a line from Lufkin to Farmerville, LA, on Wednesday and into early Thursday. A few severe storms are likely Wednesday morning, but the most significant risk will be Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday, especially across Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and Northeast Texas.

More severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening across Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, East Texas, and Northern Louisiana. All severe hazards will be possible.

The KSHV WSR-88D Radar is offline due to a transmitter power supply issue. We expect it to be back online later Tuesday, May 21. The National Weather Service thanks you for your patience!

Today and Tonight

Isolated to widely scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, mainly this evening and mainly north and west of the I-30 Corridor, which includes far Northeast Texas and adjacent sections of Southeast Oklahoma. Large hail and damaging thunderstorm wind gusts would be the main threats if and when these thunderstorms develop and move into the Middle Red River Valley of Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma later this evening. Otherwise, do not expect any hazardous weather.

Wednesday through Monday

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across much of the region on Wednesday, continuing through late Thursday into Thursday Night as a series of disturbances moves our way. Damaging wind gusts and large hail appears to be the main threats, along with locally heavy rainfall, which could result in some isolated flooding threats, especially across low-lying and flood-prone areas near and north of the I-30 Corridor.

Small thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast for the upcoming Memorial Holiday Weekend has hot temperatures during the afternoon. Saturday and Sunday heat indices will likely reach the triple digits across some areas. A cold front should move through the region on Memorial Day or Monday Night, bringing additional thunderstorm chances.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation may become necessary across far Southeast Oklahoma and Northeast Texas this evening.