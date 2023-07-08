Thunderstorms Possible

North and Central Texas



Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and hot, with highs in the 90s to around 100. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across North Texas, with the best chances tonight. The primary hazards associated with any storm will be gusty winds and lightning.



Scattered to numerous showers and storms are possible across much of the region Sunday through Monday, with the best chances across Northeast Texas on Sunday. A few strong storms may produce gusty downburst winds along with frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. Otherwise, High temperatures will range from the 80s in the northeast to around 100 across the west and southwest. Lows Sunday night will generally be in the 70s.



Other than some lingering storms in the northeast on Tuesday, the outlook for next week calls for hot and mainly rain-free weather. Lows will range from the mid-70s to lower 80s, with highs from the mid-90s to around 106. Afternoon heat index values will even be a few degrees higher than the actual air temperature. Therefore, there will be an increased threat of heat-related illnesses.

Today and Tonight

There is a chance of thunderstorms today and tonight, generally north of the I-20 corridor, with the best events near the Red River. A few strong storms may produce gusty downburst winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.

Sunday through Friday

Thunderstorm chances will continue Sunday through Tuesday across mainly the northern and eastern parts of the region. Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

Heat index values above 105 degrees will return late this weekend and into the middle of next week for much of the area, posing an increased threat for heat-related illnesses.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



There’s a risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening across mainly portions of Southeast Oklahoma, Northeast Texas, and Southern Arkansas. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats.



Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Sunday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats.



Increased rain chances are expected today, with some storms possibly severe across portions of Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas this afternoon into this evening.



Temperatures this afternoon to climb into the low to mid-90s.

Today and Tonight

An organized severe weather threat will develop this afternoon, with areas along and north of the I-30 corridor included in a Slight Risk, Level 2/5, with the I-20 corridor in a Marginal Risk, Level 1/5. Damaging winds and hail are the primary associated hazards with these storms and brief periods of heavy rainfall.

Sunday through Friday

The next organized severe weather threat will develop early Sunday morning, with areas along and north of the I-20 corridor in a Slight Risk, Level 2/5, with areas south of I-20 in a Marginal Risk, Level 1/5. Damaging winds and hail again look to be the primary associated hazards with these storms, as well as brief periods of heavy rainfall. Thunderstorm chances continue on a near-daily basis through the course of the coming week, with the best chances for stronger storms being across the northern and eastern zones of the central weather area, into Southwest Arkansas and parts of North and Central Louisiana.

Temperatures are on track to climb back into the mid to upper 90s late this weekend and into next week.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.