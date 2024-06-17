Thunderstorms Possible

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and early evening as tropical moisture increases across the local area. Expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday. The most significant rain coverage will generally be from the early afternoon through the evening each day. Locally gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall will be possible in stronger storms, but do not expect organized severe weather.
