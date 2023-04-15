Thunderstorms Possible Today

North and Central Texas



A cold front will move through North and Central Texas today, with breezy northwest winds expected behind the line. Scattered thunderstorms will develop along the cold front this afternoon, mainly across our east and southeast counties. A few of these storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Expect sunny skies on Sunday with temperatures in the 70s.



After a cooler start to the week, temperatures will warm into midweek. Dry, breezy conditions will lead to elevated fire weather concerns, primarily west of I-35 on Monday and areas west of a dryline on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday through Thursday, after which the next cold front will arrive.

Today and Tonight

Thunderstorms may accompany a cold front today, primarily across East Texas. A few of these storms could become severe, with large hail and damaging winds.

Sunday through Friday

Elevated fire weather conditions are expected across western portions of North Texas Monday afternoon. Additional fire weather concerns may follow on Wednesday and Thursday.

Storm chances will return to the region Tuesday through Friday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



The threat of strong to severe thunderstorms will come to a head later this afternoon through the evening hours across a large portion of the Four State Region. Large hail and damaging thunderstorm wind gusts will be the main threat, with an isolated tornado also possible.



Rain chances today will be highest during the late afternoon hours across portions of Northeast Texas, Northwest Louisiana, and Southwest Arkansas.



Rain chances tonight will be highest across Southwest Arkansas and portions of Northern Louisiana.

Today and tonight.

Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop across portions of the area this afternoon and continue into the evening hours as a cold front moves eastward. Expect thunderstorms to develop generally along or near a line from Tyler to Texarkana, where a ‘Slight Risk’ is in place. An ‘Enhanced Risk’ is painted across portions of Northern Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas, where more mature storms could form during the mid-afternoon hours. Please see our latest SPC graphics on our Facebook and Twitter pages or our office’s home page at weather.gov/shv. Large hail and damaging winds will be the greatest threat today. However, the forecast can not rule out an isolated tornado.

Sunday through Friday

Dry conditions will settle through the rest of the weekend and into the start of next week. A series of systems will begin to move into the region toward the middle of next week. Another round of severe weather could be possible across portions of the area on Thursday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.