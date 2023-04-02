Thunderstorms Return

North and Central Texas



Showers and thunderstorms will develop across western North and Central Texas by midday today, then overspread the area from east to west during the afternoon before shifting across mainly the East Texas counties this evening. The severe weather threat will increase this afternoon and early evening as a warm front lifts north just ahead of a dryline entering far western sections of the region. Though giant hail is the primary threat, all modes of severe weather will be possible near the warm front back toward its intersection with the dryline. It includes a few tornadoes and damaging winds to 65 mph just south of the warm front. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings later today!



Though the primary concern with our progressive storm late today is severe weather, a few East Texas areas, especially north of I-20, could see localized rainfall between one and three inches, resulting in isolated flooding. Remember, avoid entering flooded roadways and choose an alternate route. Then, turn around, don’t drown! It could save your life.



The first week of April will feature above-normal temperatures, rain, storm chances, and a threat of grassfires. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 80s and 90s early next week, making it feel more like summer than spring. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day, with the best chances expected late next week. Additional anomalously warm, dry, and windy conditions behind a dryline will result in an elevated to near critical fire threat generally west of I-35 early to mid-week.

Today and Tonight

There is a chance of thunderstorms across the entire region this

afternoon through tonight, with the best cases generally along and

near the I-20 corridor. Expect scattered thunderstorms with a risk

for giant hail, though all modes of severe weather are possible through nightfall.

Monday through Saturday

Rain and storm chances return by Monday afternoon and remain in

the forecast through the week. A few intense storms with hail and

gusty winds will occur periodically throughout the week.

Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions are expected

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, mainly west of I-35.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

The NWS could request limited spotter activation north of I-20 this

afternoon and this evening.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



There is a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and night for the western sections of East Texas, with a Marginal Risk in place across the remainder of East Texas, portions of extreme Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and Western Louisiana. Large hail is the main threat from these storms.



Showers and thunderstorms will increase from west to east across the region Sunday afternoon and night ahead of an upper-level disturbance.



Another round of severe weather will be on the table for this Tuesday. Scattered to numerous severe storms with all possible hazards will move across the Four State Region Tuesday afternoon and evening into Wednesday morning. Stay tuned to the forecast, as changes are likely.