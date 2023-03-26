Thunderstorms South Of I-20

North and Central Texas



Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible primarily south of I-20 Monday evening into early Tuesday morning as a cold front stall over Central Texas. Precipitation should exit to the southeast by Tuesday morning, leaving behind partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.



Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase Thursday into Friday as an upper-level disturbance approaches the region. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop on Thursday, with better severe weather chances out in West Texas and the TX Panhandle. More widespread thunderstorms are likely Thursday night into Friday as a dryline/Pacific front pushes into the area. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, so stay up-to-date with the forecast over the next few days.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



Severe storms are possible today with an Enhanced risk across our extreme southeast zones in Louisiana. The primary threats are damaging winds and large hail, but you should not rule out the chance of an isolated tornado or two.



Rain chances will increase this afternoon as a frontal boundary pushes through the region from the Gulf. These storms may be vital to severe, especially south of I-20.

Today and tonight

Showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon across deep East Texas and North Central Louisiana. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms can not be ruled out during the afternoon and early evening hours across these areas, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. These showers and thunderstorms will diminish through the late evening.

Monday through Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms look to return to the ArkLaTex overnight Monday into Tuesday and again late in the week. At this time, expect no specific hazardous weather.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.