Thursday Execution Halted

William Speer TDCJ

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals halted the execution of William Speer Thursday, just five hours after he was to be put to death by lethal injection in Huntsville. He was condemned for the strangulation murder of fellow inmate Gary Dickerson in July 1997 at the Telford state prison at New Boston..

