Thursday Sports

NFL

Aldon Smith will be able to take part in team activities with the Dallas Cowboys. It comes after the NFL on Wednesday conditionally reinstated the pass rusher from an indefinite suspension for off-field issues. Smith, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2015, will be able to participate in the Cowboys’ virtual offseason program starting next week. He can also meet with teammates and coaches.

MLB

The future of baseball may still be unknown, but that doesn’t mean you can’t experience what Globe Life Field has to offer. Last Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott approved professional sports can return on May 31 without spectators. In the meantime, the Texas Rangers are offering a first time look at the new stadium beginning Monday, June 1.

NASCAR

Denny Hamlin won NASCAR’s first Wednesday race since 1984 when rain stopped the event with 20 laps remaining at Darlington Raceway. The Daytona 500 winner was out front but out of fresh tires and trying to hang on when he got unintended help from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. The reigning Cup champion caused Chase Elliott to crash eight laps earlier to bring out the caution.

SFA

SFA Coaches have released statements following the NCAA’s announcement of sanctions against the Lumberjack athletic programs after the NCAA found that the department lacked institutional control from 2013-2019 when dealing with the reporting of Academic Progress.

The Level I (Mitigated) sanctions agreed upon by the NCAA and Stephen F. Austin includes the following:

Three years of probation;

Public reprimand and censure;

A fine of $5,000 plus one-half of one percent of the total budgets for football and men’s basketball;

The return of 50 percent of the University’s financial share earned from participation in the 2016 NCAA Tournament;

The forfeiture of all records and contests in which an ineligible SFA student-athlete competed, which includes 29 football victories from 2013-2019; 117 men’s basketball victories from 2014 to 2019; 112 baseball victories from 2015 to 2019; 31 softball victories from the 2018 season; and adjusted conference championship scores from women’s golf, women’s track and field, men’s cross country and men’s track and field.

Included in the vacation of wins are conference championships in men’s basketball in 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2017-18, as well as the program’s First Round win in the 2016 NCAA Tournament. The banners recognizing those achievements will be removed from William R. Johnson Coliseum.

A 2.5% reduction in financial aid awards (scholarships) in football for 2020-2021 and 2021-2022; a 5% reduction in baseball in either 2020-21 or 2021-2022 and the loss of one scholarship in men’s basketball in either 2020-2021 or 2021-22.

Prior to the conclusion of the probationary period, the institution will submit to a data review with APP staff.



SUMMER LEAGUE

Mt Pleasant Youth Baseball canceled the season. They are still considering a condensed summer or fall season.