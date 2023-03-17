Thursday’s Storms

Strong to severe storms with high winds, large hail, and flooding hit North Texas Thursday afternoon. At the height of the thunderstorms, electric companies reported more than 43,000. Numerous tornado and thunderstorm warnings were issued, but the National Weather Service has not confirmed any tornadoes on the ground. Robust and straight-line winds, however, caused damage throughout the area. The storm reports had trees snapped at Euless and fences and trees at Garland. At 8:00 pm, Corsicana reported extensive tree damage, an overturned camper, and homes damaged in north Corsicana. Love Field and DFW-International issued ground stops. Allen and Plano ISDs both canceled all after-school events on Thursday.