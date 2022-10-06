Thursday’s Sports

Right hand is holding at least $2,000,000
MLB
Wednesday
Rangers (68-94) 4 – Yankees (99-63) 2
Astros (106-56) 3 – Phillies (87-75) 2
Thursday
No Games today as the Astros wait for who knows who next Tuesday.
The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
NFL
Thursday
Colts (1-2) at Denver Broncos (2-2) 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO
Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU wide receiver Cole Beasley has announced he has decided to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons.
NHL
Wednesday
Avalanche (3-2-1) 2 – Stars (2-4-0) 1
Saturday
Stars at St Paul Wild 5:00 pm NHL NET
NBA
Wednesday
Mavericks (1-0) 98 – Thunder (1-1) 96
Thursday
36ers at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm
Magic at San Antonio Spurs 7:00 pm
HIGH SCHOOL
Thursday
Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy 7:00 pm
Tyler Heat at Fruitvale 7:30 pm