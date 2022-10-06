Thursday’s Sports

Right hand is holding at least $2,000,000

MLB

Wednesday

Rangers (68-94) 4 – Yankees (99-63) 2

Astros (106-56) 3 – Phillies (87-75) 2

Thursday

No Games today as the Astros wait for who knows who next Tuesday.

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.

NFL

Thursday

Colts (1-2) at Denver Broncos (2-2) 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU wide receiver Cole Beasley has announced he has decided to retire from the NFL after 11 seasons.

NHL

Wednesday

Avalanche (3-2-1) 2 – Stars (2-4-0) 1

Saturday

Stars at St Paul Wild 5:00 pm NHL NET

NBA

Wednesday

Mavericks (1-0) 98 – Thunder (1-1) 96

Thursday

36ers at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm

Magic at San Antonio Spurs 7:00 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy 7:00 pm

Tyler Heat at Fruitvale 7:30 pm