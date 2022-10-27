Thursday’s Sports

NTCC Men’s Soccer Team

NBA

Wednesday

Timberwolves (3-2) 134 – Spurs (3-2) 122

Jazz (4-1) 109 – Rockets (1-4) 101

Thursday

Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets 6:30 pm NBA TV

Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm

NFL

Thursday

Ravens (4-3) at Tampa Buccaneers (3-4) 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

The Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles are making trades. The Bears traded veteran pass-rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a fourth-round draft pick as both teams announced the business terms Wednesday afternoon, pending Quinn passing a physical.

COLLEGE

The Northeast Texas Community College Men’s Soccer team defeated Paris Junior College 5-0 last Saturday to earn a trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association playoffs. NTCC traveled to Lufkin on Wednesday to take on the NJCAA number four ranked Angelina Roadrunners in the Region playoffs. The Roadrunners came out on top with a 1-0 victory and will advance to the semifinal round, looking to earn a birth to the National Tournament held in Melbourne, Florida, Nov 13-19, 2022.

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Thursday

More teams are trying to dodge the weather Friday and have moved their games back to Thursday (tonight). Those we have are

Brownsboro at Rusk 7:30 pm

Harleton at Beckville 7:30 pm

Longview at Tyler Lions 7:00 pm

North Lamar at Pleasant Grove 7:00 pm – MIX 107.7

Overton at Carlisle 7:00 pm

Paris at Anna 7:30 pm – KBUS 101.9

Prairiland at Paul Pewitt 7:30 pm – Star 96.9

Tyler Legacy at North Forney 7:00 pm

Wolfe City at Honey Grove 7:30 pm – KOYN 93.9

Volleyball

Mt Pleasant high school will host two playoff games starting Monday, Oct 31, at 7:00 pm. Mount Vernon vs. New Boston and Tuesday, Nov 1, Hooks vs. Harmony at 7:00 pm. Mt. Vernon will provide their table workers due to Monday being a Holiday.

Paris Ladycat’s will take on Canton next Tuesday (Nov 1) at Commerce high school at 8:00 pm.