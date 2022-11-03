Thursday’s Sports

RIGHT: Houston Astros relief pitcher Rafael Montero, relief pitcher Bryan Abreu, starting pitcher Cristian Javier, catcher Christian Vazquez, and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly, celebrate a combined no-hitter after Game 4 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Astros won 5-0 to tie the series two games all. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
MLB
Wednesday
The Astros’ Cristian Javier became the second pitcher in World Series history to chunk a no-hitter. The last was Don Larsen in Game 5, 1956.
G4 Astros (2-2) 5 – Phillies 0
Thursday
G5 Astros at Philadelphia Phillies 7:03 pm FOX
NFL
Thursday
Eagles (7-0) at Houston Texans (1-5) 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO
NBA
Wednesday
Clippers (4-4) 109 – Rockets (1-8) 101
Raptors (5-3) 143 – Spurs (5-3) 100
Mavericks (4-3) 103 – Jazz (6-3) 100
Thursday
Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thuner 7:00 pm NBA TV
NHL
Thursday
Stars at Arizona’s Coyotes 9:00 pm NHLPP|ESPN+
HIGH SCHOOL
Football
Thursday
Sulphur Springs’ senior night activities are tonight. However, the Lady Cat Cross County still runs Friday at the state meet. Coach Ross Hicks and his squad run in the 4A state championship meet Friday in Round Rock.
Anna at Sulphur Springs 7:30 pm Star 95.9
Liberty-Eylau at North Lamar 7:30 pm MIX 107.7
Mt Pleasant at Hallsville 7:30 pm K-Lake 97.7
Paris at Argyle 7:30 pm KBUS 101.9
Pottsboro at Mt Vernon 7:30 pm Star 96.9
The Winnsboro Red Raiders are pulling for the Purple Tigers of Mt Vernon tonight. If Mt Vernon defeats Pottsboro, Winnsboro will be No. 1 seed in the district. If the Pottsboro Cardinals win, Winnsboro will be No. 2. Mt Vernon winning with more than 14 points could alter that a little.
Check with you school’s website on weather changes to schedules. It would be easier to list whose playing Friday and whose playing Thursday. Schools in the area moved their Friday games back one day for tonight.