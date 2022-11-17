Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

Thunder (7-8) 121 – Wizards (8-7) 120

Pelicans (9-6) 124 – Bulls (6-9) 110

Rockets (3-12) 101 – Mavericks (8-6) 92

Thursday

Spurs at Sacramento against Kings 9:00 pm

NFL

Thursday

Titans (6-3) at Green Bay Packers (4-6) 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

NHL

Thursday

Stars (9-5-2) at Sunrise against Panthers (9-6-1) 6:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

In a show of solidarity, the ACC announced Wednesday it would honor Virginia with league-wide initiatives beginning this weekend in the wake of the shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players. It includes unique helmet decals designed by the conference office. In addition, all ACC home football games will have a moment of silence this weekend, and each home team will also have field signage with a “UVA Strong” graphic produced by the league office.

Following the recent tragedy in Charlottesville, Baylor head coach Scott Drew said he reached out to Virginia head coach Tony Bennett and that the Baylor players wrote notes to UVA players. The teams play on Friday in Las Vegas.

HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Girls

Big Sandy 45 – Union Hill 37

Lindale 48 – Hallsville 46

Jefferson 55 – Queen City 52

Pine Tree 54 – Grace 52 OT

Pittsburg 72 – Chisum 52

Spring Hill 46 – Hughes Springs 21

TY Chapel 65 – Gladewater 48

Union Grove 43 – Harmony 22

Boys

Avinger 81 – Redwater 53

Brownsboro 66 – Prairiland 43

Hallsville 62 – Bullard 49

Longview 61 – Ennis 50

Nacogdoches 83 – Pine Tree 37

Sabine 57 – Union Grove 46

Spring Hill 61 – Big Sandy 32

White Oak 57 – Rains 44

Football

Thursday

Pottsboro vs. Whitney at Mesquite Memorial 7:00 pm

Waskom vs. West Rusk at Lindale 7:00 pm