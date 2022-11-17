Thursday’s Sports

NBA
Wednesday
Thunder (7-8) 121 – Wizards (8-7) 120
Pelicans (9-6) 124 – Bulls (6-9) 110
Rockets (3-12) 101 – Mavericks (8-6) 92
Thursday
Spurs at Sacramento against Kings 9:00 pm
NFL
Thursday
Titans (6-3) at Green Bay Packers (4-6) 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO
NHL
Thursday
Stars (9-5-2) at Sunrise against Panthers (9-6-1) 6:00 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
In a show of solidarity, the ACC announced Wednesday it would honor Virginia with league-wide initiatives beginning this weekend in the wake of the shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players. It includes unique helmet decals designed by the conference office. In addition, all ACC home football games will have a moment of silence this weekend, and each home team will also have field signage with a “UVA Strong” graphic produced by the league office.
Following the recent tragedy in Charlottesville, Baylor head coach Scott Drew said he reached out to Virginia head coach Tony Bennett and that the Baylor players wrote notes to UVA players. The teams play on Friday in Las Vegas.
HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday
Girls
Big Sandy 45 – Union Hill 37
Lindale 48 – Hallsville 46
Jefferson 55 – Queen City 52
Pine Tree 54 – Grace 52 OT
Pittsburg 72 – Chisum 52
Spring Hill 46 – Hughes Springs 21
TY Chapel 65 – Gladewater 48
Union Grove 43 – Harmony 22
Boys
Avinger 81 – Redwater 53
Brownsboro 66 – Prairiland 43
Hallsville 62 – Bullard 49
Longview 61 – Ennis 50
Nacogdoches 83 – Pine Tree 37
Sabine 57 – Union Grove 46
Spring Hill 61 – Big Sandy 32
White Oak 57 – Rains 44
Football
Thursday
Pottsboro vs. Whitney at Mesquite Memorial 7:00 pm
Waskom vs. West Rusk at Lindale 7:00 pm