Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

Heat (14-15) 110 – Thunder (11-17) 108

Trail Blazers (16-12) 128 – Spurs (9-19) 112

Cavaliers (18-11) 105 – Mavericks (14-14) 90

Thursday

Heat at Houston Rockets at 7:00 pm

Pelicans at Salt Lake City Jazz at 8:00 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (17-8-5) at Washington Capitals (15-12-4) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

NFL

Thursday

49ers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (7-6) at 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

The Dallas Cowboys may have just signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton Monday, but team owner Jerry Jones says they are still pursuing OBJ. After praising Odell Beckham, Jr. and his play-making ability, the media asked Jones when the star receiver, recovering from a torn ACL, would be ready to play. “He’s at a level, but I don’t have an exact quantifying way to say when, but he is working,” Jones told reporters after the NFL League Meetings on Wednesday. “But sooner rather than later. So, yes, just stand by. Stand by.”

COLLEGE

UCLA is officially heading to the Big Ten after receiving approval from the University of California regents Wednesday, but the support comes with stipulations. The board of regents approved the move by a vote of 11-5.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mount Pleasant High School senior Samantha McClenan, has been named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Academic All-State Volleyball team. To be nominated, student-athletes must be graduating seniors, have an overall average of 94 or above for grades 9-11, be a varsity participant or member of the support staff of that sport in good standing, and must be of good moral character. McClenan has played volleyball for the Lady Tigers for four years, participating at the Varsity level as a junior and senior. She plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and study Forensic Psychology.