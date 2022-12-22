Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

Magic (12-21) 116 – Rockets (9-22) 110

Mavericks (16-16) 104 – Timberwolves (16-16) 99

Trail Blazers (17-15) 98 – Thunder (134-18) 101

Thursday

Spurs (10-20) at New Orleans Pelicans (18-12) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Wednesday

Oilers (18-14-2) 6 – Stars (19-9-6) 3

Friday

Canadiens at Dallas Stars at 7:00 pm ESPN+

NFL

Thursday

Jaguars (6-8) at East Rutherford Jets (7-7) at 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

Harrison County convicted a former NFL player of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, and court documents show that Kendrick Starling, 42, of Marshall, repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim from 2017 until early 2021. Starling played football at Marshall High School, San Jose State, and Houston drafted him. He also played for Seattle and New Orleans.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris, author of the most famous play in NFL history and one of the greatest players in franchise history, has died at 72. Harris, whose Number 32 jersey they will retire Saturday night, was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 1972 draft, and it didn’t take long for him to stake his place in franchise lore. Before Harris’ arrival, the Steelers were synonymous with losing; from 1950-71, they had just four winning seasons.

COLLEGE BOWL

Thursday

Baylor (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3) Fort Worth Amon Carter 6:30 pm ESPN