Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

Knicks (21-18) 117 – Spurs (12-26) 114

Pelicans (24-14) 119 – Rockets (10-28) 108

Magic (14-24) 126 – Thunder (16-22) 115

Thursday

Celtics (26-12) at Dallas Mavericks (22-16) at 6:30 pm TNT

Jazz (19-21) at Houston Rockets (10-27) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Wednesday

Ducks (11-24-4) 2 – Stars (23-11-6) 0

Sunday

Panthers at Dallas Stars at 2:30 pm NHL.NET

COLLEGE

Texas A&M trailed before the opening tip at Florida, a scenario neither coach had experienced or even knew was possible before Wednesday night. Then, shortly after leaving the court following final warmups, the Aggies realized managers had left their game jerseys at the team hotel. So they double-timed it back to grab them, but officials hit them with a delay of game penalty, officially deemed an administrative technical foul, because they had to postpone the start a few minutes.

HIGH SCHOOL

After penetrating the top ten in the rankings, the Tigers wasted no time solidifying their ten ranking in the state with a convincing 20+ victory over district opponent Hallsville. The win over the Bobcats pushed Mount Pleasant to a 2-0 record in the district. Their overall record remains unblemished at 21-0. The Tigers travel to Texas High with three games on the slate beginning at 5:00 pm Friday.

The Sulphur Springs Wildcats come in at No. 9. Sulphur Springs is 18-5, winning on average by a score of 65-49. Keeping with that theme, the Wildcats are a perfect 13-0 this season when scoring 60 or more points. The No. 9 Wildcats travel to No. 24 Anna Friday.

Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Poll

GIRLS

5A

14 – Mt Pleasant 20-0

16 – Frisco Memorial 14-7

22 – Frisco Liberty 11-8

4A

16 – North Lamar 15-5

18 – Canton 21-4

23 – Van Alstyne 15-6

3A

5 – Pottsboro 20-3

13 – Winnsboro 16-8

15 – Edgewood 16-7

25 – Mt Vernon 8-6

2A

5 – Tenaha 21-2

10 – Martins Mill 11-5

1A

3 – Dood City 15-3

7 – Saltillo 25-3

BOYS

5A

10 – Mt Pleasant 20-0

11 – Frisco Wakeland 17-3

13 – Frisco Memorial 12-10

16 – Frisco Independence 14-9

18 – Forney 19-2

22 – Lufkin 20-3

4A

9 – Sulphur Springs 18-5

11 – Bullard 18-4

17 – Center 15-3

18 – TY Chapel Hill 8-6

21 – Jacksonville 11-5

24 – Anna 9-7

3A

8 – MP Chapel Hill 22-2

24 – Gunter 17-2

2A

3 – Timpson 7-2

8 – Martins Mill 16-4

10 – North Hopkins 14-6

11 – Big Sandy 15-4

15 – Beckville 17-5

1A

11 – Dodd City 14-7