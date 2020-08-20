Thursday’s Sports

Thom Brennaman

MLB

The Reds suspended broadcaster Thom Brennaman, 56, from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air Wednesday night, prompting the team to apologize for the “horrific, homophobic remark.” Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. He later apologized. The Reds took Brennaman off the broadcast in the fifth inning of the second game.

The Padres got the best of the Rangers last night, 6-3. Texas is now 10-13 and faces San Diego again this evening at 7:10 before that take on the Mariners tomorrow.

Houston more than doubled up on the Rockies yesterday, winning 13-6. The two match up again this afternoon at 2:10 before the Astros pick up the Padres tomorrow evening.

NHL

The Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames start skating at 9:30 tonight. Dallas is 3-2 for the year in Round 1 of Game 6.

NBA

Dallas Mavericks 127, Los Angeles Clippers 114. That was the final Wednesday in Round 1, Game 2 with the series tied at one each. Game 3 against Los Angeles is tomorrow night at 8:00.

INDY

One year after NBC assumed the rights from longtime broadcaster ABC, it is preparing to bring one of the iconic events in sports to a potentially record-setting television audience on Sunday. It is the Indy 500. There remain far fewer live events than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, none of the 300,000 fans that turn out each year will be there in person, and the event itself still stirs a certain sense of Americana among race fans.

HIGH SCHOOL

Paul Pewitt has scheduled a scrimmage today for JV and varsity at 4:30 and 5:30 pm respectively.

Como-Pickton will host the Sulphur Bluff Lady Bears Friday in volleyball. The Bears will be looking for their first win of the season after opening a 3-1 loss to Boles.

We’ll have more details tomorrow, but a local school could be looking for a girls’ basketball coach. We were unable to confirm the rumor last night.