Thursday’s Sports

Photos by Shirley Peterson – L-R: Kade Strickland, Clayton Brison, Matthew Peterson, Jacob Baker, Braiden Merryman | L-R: Sophie Greco, Reese Ball, Olivia Reed, Kylee Strickland

NBA

Wednesday

Warriors (38-36) 127 – Mavericks (36-37) 125

Grizzlies (45-27) 130 – Rockets (18-55) 125

Bucks (52-20) 130 – Spurs (19-54) 94

Thursday

Hornets (23-50) at New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) at 7:00 pm

Thunder (36-36) at Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) at 9:30 pm

NHL

Thursday

Penguins (35-26-10) at Dallas Stars (38-19-14) at 8:00 pm ESPN

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (11-9) 5 – Mets (9-14) 2

Giants (11-12) 4 – Rangers (11-12) 0

Rangers (12-13) 2 – White Sox (10-11) 0

Thursday

Rangers (12-13) at Mesa AZ vs. Cubs (13-10) at 3:05 pm

Astros (11-9) at Sarasota vs. Marlins (6-15) at 5:40 pm

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Thursday

No. 7 Michigan State (21-12) vs. No 3 Kansas State (25-9) at 5:30 pm New York

No. 8 Arkansas (22-13) vs. No. 4 UConn (27-8) at 6:15 pm Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL

Sulphur Springs Lady Cats Soccer team begins playoff action with the Bi-District Round today. The Ladycats face Tyler Chapel Hill from 14-4A at 5:00 pm in Lindale at Eagles Stadium. The Wildcats boys soccer follows the Lady Cats Thursday in Lindale at 7:00. Their game is against No. 3 Athens.

On Monday, the Mount Pleasant High School golf teams competed in the Crossing Creek Country Club High School Invitational hosted by Longview ISD. It was their last tune-up before district play next week. The boys’ and girls’ teams won the tournament, with the boys taking a 41-shot advantage and the girls a 31-shot over the second-place teams.

Matthew Peterson led the way posting a team-best 73, followed closely by Jacob Baker’s 74, which was also best for 1st and 2nd individually in the tournament. Kade Strickland and Braiden Merriman followed up with an 82, and Clayton Brison shot a 92 to set the team total at 311. Lufkin Hudson came in second with a total of 35; in third place was Longview at 360. Owen Green entered the tournament as an individual and shot an 88.

Kylee Strickland was one shot back from the overall lead, turning in an 81 on the day for the Lady Tigers. Sophie Greco scored the second-best on the team at 96, and Reese Ball came in at 98. Olivia Reed shot a 111 to set the team score at 386. Second place was Grace Community at 417; third went to Longview at 421.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers will look to bring home the district championship next week as both teams tackle the Tempest Golf Club course in Gladewater March 29-30.