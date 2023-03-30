Thursday’s Sports

Payton Chism and Paris Beard

NBA

Wednesday

Nets (41-35) 123 – Rockets (18-59) 114

76ers (50-26) 116 – Mavericks (37-40) 108

Thunder (38-39) 107 – Pistons (16-60) 106

Jazz (36-40) 138 – Spurs (19-56) 117

Thursday

Pelicans (38-38) at Denver Nuggets (51-24) at 9:00 pm TNT

MLB

Phillies (0-0) at Arlington Rangers (0-0) at 3:05 pm ESPN+

White Sox (0-0) at Houston Astros (0-0) at 6:00 pm ESPN

COLLEGE

TAMUC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce’s track and field teams participate in the 95th Annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin and the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos this weekend. The last time out, the Lions began the outdoor season two weeks ago at the UTSA Invitational. Five student-athletes finished second on a chilly day in San Antonio.

NTCC

Northeast Texas Community College hosted Eastfield in a non-conference, single game last Monday, ending with a 16-11 win. The Eagles bounced back offensively after splitting a weekend series with Panola, where they only scored five runs in two games. NTCC would score in seven of eight innings that they batted, including a big seven-run fifth inning to match a seven-run top half of the fifth by Eastfield. Saturday, the Eagles host Angelina in a doubleheader starting at 1:00 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

Paris Beard and Payton Chism led the Tigers with an undefeated record until the last game of the season for the girls’ and boys’ teams. As a result, the Association of Basketball Coaches in 5A maned the Mt Pleasant senior guards Beard and Chism to the All-State Team. For Beard, this is her second time being named to an All-State team, as she was selected last year by the Texas Girls Coaches Association. Chism is the second player in the previous three years to receive the honor.

GIRLS SOFTBALL STANDINGS

6A

10 – Rockwall, 14 – Royse City

5A

22 – Argyle, 25 – Whitehouse

4A

1 – Bullard, 2 – Community, 8 – Sulphur Springs, 10 – Canton, 18 – Quinlan Ford, 24 – Spring Hill

3A

5 – West Rusk, 9 – Whitesboro, 15 – White Oak, 25 – Queen City and Prairiland

1A-2A

5 – Como-Pickton, 20 – Trenton, 24 – Linden-Kildare