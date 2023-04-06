Thursday’s Sports

John Elway
NBA
Wednesday
Pelicans (41-39) 138 – Grizzlies (50-30) 131
Mavericks (38-42) 123 – Kings (48-32) 118
Thursday
Trail Blazers (33-46) at San Antonio Spurs (20-59) at 7:00 pm
Thunder (38-42) at Salt Lake City Jazz (36-43) at 8:00 pm
MLB
Wednesday
Rangers (4-2) 5 – Orioles (3-3) 2
Astros (3-4) 8 – Tigers (2-4) 2
Thursday
Astros (3-4) at Minneapolis Twins (4-2) Postponed
NHL
Thursday
Flyers (29-36-13) at Dallas Stars (42-21-14) at 7:30 pm
NFL
The franchise no longer employs Denver Broncos’ legend, John Elway. His consulting contract ended, and they will not be renewing it. Elway confirmed his departure to 9News in Denver Tuesday. He said the team’s new ownership puts the Broncos “in good hands.” His contract as a consultant expired on the first day of the 2023 NFL league year, March 15.
COLLEGE
Wednesday, Southland Conference named Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s track and field student-athlete Tamara Susa Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.
HIGH SCHOOL
Paul Pewitt’s Katie Edmonson is advancing to the Regionals in golf.
Mt Pleasant Tiger baseball moved its game with Marshall up a day. It is Thursday and there will be no games Friday and Saturday this week. Games are 4:30 and 7:00 pm Thursday.