Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

Pelicans (41-39) 138 – Grizzlies (50-30) 131

Mavericks (38-42) 123 – Kings (48-32) 118

Thursday

Trail Blazers (33-46) at San Antonio Spurs (20-59) at 7:00 pm

Thunder (38-42) at Salt Lake City Jazz (36-43) at 8:00 pm

MLB

Wednesday

Rangers (4-2) 5 – Orioles (3-3) 2

Astros (3-4) 8 – Tigers (2-4) 2

Thursday

Astros (3-4) at Minneapolis Twins (4-2) Postponed

NHL

Thursday

Flyers (29-36-13) at Dallas Stars (42-21-14) at 7:30 pm

NFL

The franchise no longer employs Denver Broncos’ legend, John Elway. His consulting contract ended, and they will not be renewing it. Elway confirmed his departure to 9News in Denver Tuesday. He said the team’s new ownership puts the Broncos “in good hands.” His contract as a consultant expired on the first day of the 2023 NFL league year, March 15.

COLLEGE

Wednesday, Southland Conference named Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s track and field student-athlete Tamara Susa Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

HIGH SCHOOL

Paul Pewitt’s Katie Edmonson is advancing to the Regionals in golf.

Mt Pleasant Tiger baseball moved its game with Marshall up a day. It is Thursday and there will be no games Friday and Saturday this week. Games are 4:30 and 7:00 pm Thursday.