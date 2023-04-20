Thursday’s Sports

NBA
Wednesday
Bucks (58-24) 138 – Heat (44-38) 122
Nuggets (53-29) 122 – Timberwolves (42-40) 113
Grizzlies (51-31) 103 – Lakers (43-39) 93
Thursday
76ers (54-28) at Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 pm TNT
Kings (48-34) at San Francisco Warriors (44-38) at 9:00 pm TNT
Suns (45-37) at Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) at 9:30 pm NBA TV
NHL
Wednesday
Stars (47-21-14) 4 – Wild (46-25-11) 1
MLB
Wednesday
Rangers (12-6) 12 – Royals (4-15) 3
Astros (9-10) 8 – Blue Jays (11-8) 1
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
Wednesday
No. 24 Texas A&M 8 – Texas State 0
BASEBALL
Wednesday
No. 16 Texas Tech 11 – Grand Canyon 6
Texas A&M 13 – Prairie View A&M 3
No. 14 Texas 20 – Abilene Christian 0
TAMUC
The Director of Athletics, Jim Curry, announced on Wednesday afternoon. Valerie King, a veteran collegiate coach at the Division I level, has been tabbed as the next women’s basketball coach at Texas A&M University-Commerce. She is the ninth head coach in program history.
Henriette Stranda carded the first top-five finish in her Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team career this week at the Southland Conference Championships. But unfortunately, the Lions’ season ended Wednesday at Hill Country Resort Golf Club.
Paris Junior College Women’s Basketball will have a series of mini-clinics in the Hunt Center starting Friday, Apr 28, through Sunday, Apr 30. One session is for those aged five to ten, and Grades 6-12 for the other three. All clinics will be in the Hunt Center on the PJC campus. The sessions are $40 each, with available multi-session/multi-child discounts. For additional information, contact Coach Christian at bchristian@parisjc.edu or 903-782-0207. A link to sign up is on our website.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
6A
9 – Rockwall, 12 – Royse City
5A
20 – Argyle
4A
1 – Bullard, 4 – Sulphur Springs, 8 – Canton, 13 – Spring Hill, 18 – Farmersville
3A
3 – West Rusk, 5 – Whitesboro, 21 – Hooks, 22 – Troup, 23 – Rains, 25 – White Oak
1A/2A
12 – Trenton, 16 – Hawkins