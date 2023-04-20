Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

Bucks (58-24) 138 – Heat (44-38) 122

Nuggets (53-29) 122 – Timberwolves (42-40) 113

Grizzlies (51-31) 103 – Lakers (43-39) 93

Thursday

76ers (54-28) at Brooklyn Nets at 6:30 pm TNT

Kings (48-34) at San Francisco Warriors (44-38) at 9:00 pm TNT

Suns (45-37) at Los Angeles Clippers (44-38) at 9:30 pm NBA TV

NHL

Wednesday

Stars (47-21-14) 4 – Wild (46-25-11) 1

MLB

Wednesday

Rangers (12-6) 12 – Royals (4-15) 3

Astros (9-10) 8 – Blue Jays (11-8) 1

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

No. 24 Texas A&M 8 – Texas State 0

BASEBALL

Wednesday

No. 16 Texas Tech 11 – Grand Canyon 6

Texas A&M 13 – Prairie View A&M 3

No. 14 Texas 20 – Abilene Christian 0

TAMUC

The Director of Athletics, Jim Curry, announced on Wednesday afternoon. Valerie King, a veteran collegiate coach at the Division I level, has been tabbed as the next women’s basketball coach at Texas A&M University-Commerce. She is the ninth head coach in program history.

Henriette Stranda carded the first top-five finish in her Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team career this week at the Southland Conference Championships. But unfortunately, the Lions’ season ended Wednesday at Hill Country Resort Golf Club.

Paris Junior College Women’s Basketball will have a series of mini-clinics in the Hunt Center starting Friday, Apr 28, through Sunday, Apr 30. One session is for those aged five to ten, and Grades 6-12 for the other three. All clinics will be in the Hunt Center on the PJC campus. The sessions are $40 each, with available multi-session/multi-child discounts. For additional information, contact Coach Christian at bchristian@parisjc.edu or 903-782-0207. A link to sign up is on our website.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

6A

9 – Rockwall, 12 – Royse City

5A

20 – Argyle

4A

1 – Bullard, 4 – Sulphur Springs, 8 – Canton, 13 – Spring Hill, 18 – Farmersville

3A

3 – West Rusk, 5 – Whitesboro, 21 – Hooks, 22 – Troup, 23 – Rains, 25 – White Oak

1A/2A

12 – Trenton, 16 – Hawkins