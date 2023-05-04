Thursday’s Sports

NTCC is in playoff contention

NBA

Wednesday

East G2 (1-1)

Celtics (57-25) 121 – 76ers (54-28) 87

Thursday

West G2 Lakers (1-0)

Lakers (43-39) at San Francisco Warriors (44-38) at 8:00 pm ESPN

NHL

Thursday

West G2 Kraken (1-0)

Kraken (46-28-8) at Dallas Stars (47-21-14) at 8:30 pm TNT

MLB

Wednesday

Diamondbacks (17-14) 12 – Rangers (18-12) 7

Giants (13-17) 4 – Astros (16-15) 2

COLLEGE

Wednesday

Softball

No 24 Louisiana 8 – Louisiana Tech 1

No. 5 Texas 12 – Sam Houston 2

No. 23 Texas A&M 9 – Houston 3

North Texas 5 – No. 6 Oklahoma State 1

Wednesday

Baseball

Baylor 12 – Texas A&M-Corpus 6

NTCC

Northeast Texas Community College hosted Hill College in a non-conference series on April 30 and earned two wins, 4-1 and 4-2, to cap off a fantastic Sophomore Day. With this being the final home games of the 2023 season, the Eagles honored the Sophomores after the games. NTCC finished conference play with road games at Trinity Valley Community College on May 3 and at Tyler Junior College for a single makeup game on Friday, May 5. NTCC is in playoff contention going into the final week of play and is looking to earn a spot in the NJCAA Region 14 post-season tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

BI-DISTRICT

AREA

Wednesday

G1 Frankston 5 – Rivercrest 3

6A RII

Lake Ridge vs. Royse City at Forney, Thu 7:00 pm

Rockwall vs. Waxahachie at G1 Rockwall Fri 6:00 pm, G2 Waxahachie Sat 2:00 pm, G3 Forney Mon 6:00 pm

5A RII

Huntsville vs. Lovejoy at Corsicana G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2 Fri 7:30 pm, G3 Sat Noon

4A RII

Pleasant Grove vs. Canton at Marshall G1 Thu 7:00 pm. G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Van vs. Ford at Crandall G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Sulphur Springs vs. Mabank at Rains G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2 Sat 3:00 pm, G3 Mon 6:00 pm

Farmersville vs. Nort Lamar at Bonham G1 Fri 6:30, G2 Sat 1:00 pm

3A RII

West Rusk vs. Mt Vernon at Grand Saline, G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Marshall, G1 Thu 4:45 pm, G2 Fri 4:45 pm, G3 Sat 10:00 am

Whitesboro vs. Bonham at Melissa G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-G3 Fri 6:30 pm

Boyd vs. Prairiland at Sherman G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 4:00 pm

Queen City vs. White Oak NTBU G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Tatum 630 pm, G3 Marshall HS, 7:00 pm

Winnsboro vs. Troup at Longview Lobo G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 5:00 pm

2A RII

Cumby vs. Riesel at Ennis G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Trenton vs. Valley Mills at FW Chisholm, G1-G2 Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am

2A RIII

Rivercrest vs. Frankston (1-0) at Winnsboro G2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Fri 8:00 pm

Hawkins vs. McLeod at Elysian Fields, Thu 6:00 pm

Harleton vs. Kerens at Longview Lobo Sat 1:00 pm

Como-Pickton vs. Cross Roads at Whitehouse G1 Thu 5:30, G2 Fri 5:30 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

BASEBALL

BI-DISTRICT

5A RII

Porter vs. Longview G1 Longview Thu 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Kingwood 2:00 pm

McKinney North vs. Corsicana, G1 Price Thu 7:00 pm, G2 McKinney 7:00 pm, G3 Rockwall Sat 2:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Huntsville

Texas High vs. Lufkin at Hallsville, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

4A RII

Community vs. Wills Point at Grand Saline G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am

Kaufman vs. Ferris G1 Crandall 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Canton vs. Sunnyvale at Forney G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Emory Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Forney 2:00 pm

Farmersville vs. Mabank at Royse City Fri 7:00 pm

3A 2A RII

DeKalb vs. R13 at Marshall HS, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Fri 7:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. West Rusk at Spring Hill G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 6:00 pm

Queen City vs. Como-Pickton at NTCC G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Fir 5:00 pm

Atlanta vs. Mt Vernon at Hooks G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Alba-Golden vs. Linden Kildare at Winnsboro G1 Fri 6:00 pm G2-G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Chapel Hill TY at Winnsboro G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 8:00 pm, G3 TBA

Redwater vs. Harmony at Mt Pleasant G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 4:00 pm

Hooks vs. Mineola at Mt Pleasant G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 10:00 am

2A RIII

Maud vs. North Hopkins at Hooks, G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Chisum Sat at 2:00 pm

Como-Pickton vs. Ore City at NTCC G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Fri 5:00 pm

Alba-Golden vs. Linden-Kildare at Gladewater, G1-G2 Fri 4:30 pm, G3 TBA

McLeod vs. Cumby at Chapel Hill G1-G2 Fri 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am

1A RIII

Avery vs. Miller Grove at Sulphur Springs G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Fri at 5:00 pm

Sulphur Bluff Bye