Thursday’s Sports

Wednesday

East Finals G1 Heat (1-0)

Heat (44-38) 123 – Celtics (57-25) 116

Thursday

West Finals G2 Nuggets (1-0)

Lakers (43-39) at Denver Nuggets (53-29) at 7:30 pm ESPN

NHL

Thursday

East finals G1

Panthers (42-32-8) at Raleigh Hurricanes (52-21-9) at 7:00 pm TNT

Friday

West Finals G1

Stars (47-21-14) at Las Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9) at 7:30 pm ESPN/ESPN+

MLB

Wednesday

Braves (26-16) 6 – Rangers (26-17) 5

Astros (24-19) 7 – Cubs (19-24) 6

Thursday

Rangers and Astros idle

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys will face a salary cap challenge when signing Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, and Micah Parsons to lucrative contract extensions. However, Executive Vice President Stephen Jones says he is not fearful.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

College softball picks up action Friday as Baylor prepares for Ole Miss in the NCAA Softball Championship at Salt Lake City Regional.

BASEBALL

Thursday

No. 5 LSU vs. Georgia at 5:00 pm SECN+

TCU vs. Kansas State at 6:00 pm BIG12|ESPN+

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State at 6:00 pm SECN+

No. 2 Arkansas vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt at 6:00 pm SECN

No. 6 West Viginia vs. Texas at 6:30 pm LHN

No. 17 Dallas Baptist vs. Western Kentucky at 6:30 pm

No. 28 Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma at 6:30 pm ESPN+

Kansas vs. Texas Tech at 6:30 pm BIG12|ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

The Paris High School Ladycat track team finished second place at this year’s State Track Meet in Austin. Multiple medals were brought home by the Ladycats, along with a fifth-place finish for Wildcat Tomas Farr.

North Lamar Sophomore Roselyn Spencer received the bronze medal in the triple jump and sixth place in the 400-meter race.

SOFTBALL

REGION II SEMIFINALS

4A

G1 No. 22 Sulphur Springs 3 – No. 9 Aubrey 0, Princeton G2 Thu at 6:30 pm, G3 Fri 6:30 pm

Van Alstyne vs. Farmersville at Lovejoy G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2 Fri 6:30 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am

REGION II SEMIFINALS

3A

Rains vs. Hooks at Winnsboro G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Whitesboro vs. Queen City at Paris G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 7:00 pm

REGION II SEMIFINALS

2A

Muenster vs. Trenton TBA

Collinsville vs Crawford at Weatherford, G1-G2 Thu 5:30, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

REGIONAL II SEMIFINALS

Blum vs. Dodd City at Crandall Thu 6:00 pm – One Game

Slocum vs. D’Hanis at Georgetown, G1-G2 Fri 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 7:00 pm

REGIONAL III SEMIFINALS

Hawkins vs. Shelbyville at Hallsville, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 5:00 pm

Como-Pickton vs. Groveton at Whitehouse Fri 6:00 pm – One Game

BASEBALL

REGION II QUARTERFINALS

6A

Midway vs Rockwall-Heath TBA

Rockwall vs. Lake Ridge G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 at Jesuit Sat

5A

Hallsville vs. Longview TBA

Whitehouse vs. Lovejoy TBA

4A

Life Waxahachie vs. Celina TBA

Lindale vs. Pleasant Grove TBA

Aubrey vs. Van Alstyne TBA

Liberty-Eylau vs. Brownsboro

3A

Rains vs. Gunter at Community G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2-G3 Fri 6:00 pm

Tatum vs. Atlanta at ETBU G1 Wed at 7:00 pm, G2 Thu 7:00 pm, G3 Mike Carter Sat 1:30 pm

White Oak vs. Harmony at Marshall, G1Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:30 pm, G3 Sat 6:00 pm

1A

Ector vs. Dodd City at Bonham G1-G2 Thu 4:30 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

REGION III SEMIFINALS

2A

Frankston vs. Harleton at Winnsboro, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 4:00 pm

Corrigan vs. Garrison TBA

Beckville vs. Kerens at Rusk, G1-G2 Thu 4:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Douglass vs. Joaquin TBA

1A

Leverett’s Chapel vs. Sulphur Bluff at Grand Saline G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Fri 5:00 pm