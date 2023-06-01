Thursday’s Sports

GAME 1

NBA

Thursday

FINALS G1

Heat (44-38) at Denver Nuggets (53-29) at 7:30 pm ABC

NHL

Saturday

Stanley Cup G1

Panthers (42-32-8) at Las Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9) 7:00 pm TNT

MLB

Wednesday

Tigers (26-28) 3 – Rangers (35-20) 2

Twins (29-27) 8 – Astros (32-23) 2

Thursday

The Astros and Rangers are idle

COLLEGE

Women’s World Series

Thursday

No. 5 Alabama (45-20) vs. No. 4 Tennessee at 11:00 am ESPN|ESPN+

No. 9 Stanford (45-13) vs. No. 1 Oklahoma (56-1) at 1:30 pm ESPN|ESPN+

No. 6 Oklahoma State (46-14) vs. No. 3 Florida State (55-9) at 6:00 pm ESPN|ESPN+

No. 15 Utah (42-14) vs. No. 7 Washington (43-13) at 8:30 pm ESPN|ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Tuesday, May 30

Conference 1A

D’Hanis (14-6-1) 3 – Neches (15-4) 2

Hermleigh (21-6) 9 – Dodd City (9-11-1) 3

Conference 2A

Weimar (39-6) 3 – No. 10 Crawford (34-3) 0

Como-Pickton (38-2) 7 – Stamford (27-7-1) 1

Wednesday, May 31

Conference 3A

Santa Gertrudis Academy (39-5) 6 – Grandview (39-4) 3

Coahoma (35-3) 1 – No. 8 Rains (33-8) 0

Conference 1A

Hermleigh (22-6) 9 – D’Hanis (14-7-1) 0

Conference 2A

Weimar (40-6) 4 – Como-Pickton (38-3) 3

Thursday, June 1

Conference 3A

1:00 pm Final Santa Gertrudis vs. Coahoma

Conference 4A

4:00 p.m. Corpus Christi Calallen (29-6-2) vs. Decatur (32-9-1)

7:00 pm Aubrey (34-7) vs. Liberty (36-8)

Friday, June 2

Conference 5A

10:00 am Montgomery Lake Creek (42-1) vs. Frisco Heritage (34-3-1)

1:00 pm Comal Canyon (31-0) vs. Colleyville Heritage (37-7)

Conference 6A

4:00 p.m. Pearland (39-3) vs. San Benito (40-5)

7:00 pm Denton Guyer (37-1) vs. Bridgeland (36-7-1)

Saturday, June 3

Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals

10:00 am Conference 4A Final

1:00 pm Conference 5A Final

4:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup

BASEBALL

REGION II QUARTERFINALS

6A

Cypress Woods vs. The Woodlands

5A

Reedy vs. No. 16 Wakeland

4A

Celina vs. Liberty-Eylau

REGION III

4A

China Springs vs. Taylor

3A

No. 7 Gunter vs. No. 11 Boyd

1A

Abbott vs. Fayetteville/D’Hanis winner

REGION III SEMIFINALS

2A

No. 25 Harleton vs. Douglass

1A

Nazareth vs. Kennard