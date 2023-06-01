Thursday’s Sports

GAME 1
NBA
Thursday
FINALS G1
Heat (44-38) at Denver Nuggets (53-29) at 7:30 pm ABC
NHL
Saturday
Stanley Cup G1
Panthers (42-32-8) at Las Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9) 7:00 pm TNT
MLB
Wednesday
Tigers (26-28) 3 – Rangers (35-20) 2
Twins (29-27) 8 – Astros (32-23) 2
Thursday
The Astros and Rangers are idle
COLLEGE
Women’s World Series
Thursday
No. 5 Alabama (45-20) vs. No. 4 Tennessee at 11:00 am ESPN|ESPN+
No. 9 Stanford (45-13) vs. No. 1 Oklahoma (56-1) at 1:30 pm ESPN|ESPN+
No. 6 Oklahoma State (46-14) vs. No. 3 Florida State (55-9) at 6:00 pm ESPN|ESPN+
No. 15 Utah (42-14) vs. No. 7 Washington (43-13) at 8:30 pm ESPN|ESPN+
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Tuesday, May 30
Conference 1A
D’Hanis (14-6-1) 3 – Neches (15-4) 2
Hermleigh (21-6) 9 – Dodd City (9-11-1) 3
Conference 2A
Weimar (39-6) 3 – No. 10 Crawford (34-3) 0
Como-Pickton (38-2) 7 – Stamford (27-7-1) 1
Wednesday, May 31
Conference 3A
Santa Gertrudis Academy (39-5) 6 – Grandview (39-4) 3
Coahoma (35-3) 1 – No. 8 Rains (33-8) 0
Conference 1A
Hermleigh (22-6) 9 – D’Hanis (14-7-1) 0
Conference 2A
Weimar (40-6) 4 – Como-Pickton (38-3) 3
Thursday, June 1
Conference 3A
1:00 pm Final Santa Gertrudis vs. Coahoma
Conference 4A
4:00 p.m. Corpus Christi Calallen (29-6-2) vs. Decatur (32-9-1)
7:00 pm Aubrey (34-7) vs. Liberty (36-8)
Friday, June 2
Conference 5A
10:00 am Montgomery Lake Creek (42-1) vs. Frisco Heritage (34-3-1)
1:00 pm Comal Canyon (31-0) vs. Colleyville Heritage (37-7)
Conference 6A
4:00 p.m. Pearland (39-3) vs. San Benito (40-5)
7:00 pm Denton Guyer (37-1) vs. Bridgeland (36-7-1)
Saturday, June 3
Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals
10:00 am Conference 4A Final
1:00 pm Conference 5A Final
4:00 pm Conference 6A Final
*Home team is listed first in each matchup
BASEBALL
REGION II QUARTERFINALS
6A
Cypress Woods vs. The Woodlands
5A
Reedy vs. No. 16 Wakeland
4A
Celina vs. Liberty-Eylau
REGION III
4A
China Springs vs. Taylor
3A
No. 7 Gunter vs. No. 11 Boyd
1A
Abbott vs. Fayetteville/D’Hanis winner
REGION III SEMIFINALS
2A
No. 25 Harleton vs. Douglass
1A
Nazareth vs. Kennard