Thursday’s Sports

NBA

The bubble popped at Disney yesterday after the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play to make a social reform statement. Following that, two more games were postponed, the second time this season that NBA basketball came to an immediate halt. Following that, other sports joined the boycott.

NHL

The Colorado Avalanche regrouped to beat the Dallas Stars 6-4 in Game 3 on Wednesday night. Dallas has a 2-1 advantage in the second-round series. Leading 3-1 in the third, Colorado saw the Stars rally for three straight goals, including one that flew into the net off the leg of Jamie Benn to put Dallas up. Game 4 will be Friday.

According to a person with knowledge of NHL talks, the players are discussing options to protest racial injustice after the NBA and other professional sports leagues postponed games.

MLB

MLB canceled three games as players used their platform to call attention to racial injustice, the question is whether more postponements or a broader boycott in baseball are possible.

Hours before they started, they called off games between the Cincinnati Reds and Brewers in Milwaukee, Seattle Mariners, and Padres in San Diego and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Giants in San Francisco.

HIGH SCHOOL

They are canceling high school football as well. It is for a different reason, COVID. Paul Pewitt canceled their game this week with Winnsboro at Mt Pleasant and quarantined their football team for two weeks. White Oak and Harleton threw in the towel on their game after White Oak closed down until Sep. 9.

They postponed a well-known rivalry between Gladewater and Gilmer for another reason, Hurricane Laura. They moved the season-opener to Friday at 7:30 pm at Jack Murphy in Gladewater. You might want to keep a check on any outdoor games east of US 271 today.

Paris Wildcats

SILVER CAT BOWL 2020

PARIS WILDCAT FRESHMEN vs. WILDCAT JUNIOR VARSITY 5:00 P.M. TONIGHT AT WILDCAT STADIUM

KING SPORTING GOODS WILL BE SUPPLYING THE TROPHY

IT IS A REAL GAME. WE WILL HAVE AN ANNOUNCER, CLOCK AND EVERYTHING ELSE THAT YOU NEED FOR A REGULAR GAME.

THE FRESHMEN WILL BE IN THE NAVY AND JV WILL BE IN THE WHITE.

TICKETS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR THE GAME TONIGHT. THE GATES WILL OPEN AT 4:30. IT PROMISES TO BE A FUN NIGHT, AND OUR YOUNG MEN GET TO PLAY FOOTBALL.