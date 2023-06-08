Thursday’s Sports

Harleton and Liberty-Eulau in final game of the year!

NBA

FINALS

Wednesday

G3 Nuggets (2-1)

Nuggets (53-29) 109 – Heat (44-38) 94

Friday

G4 Nuggets (2-1)

Nuggets (53-29) at Miami Heat (44-3) 7:30 pm ABC

NHL

STANLEY CUP

Thursday

G3 Golden State (2-0)

Golden State at Sunrise Panthers (42-32) at 7:00 pm TNT

MLB

Wednesday

Blue Jays (35-28) 3 – Astros (36-26) 2

Cardinals (26-37) 1 – Rangers (40-21) 0

Thursday

Astros (36-26) at Toronto Blue Jays (35-28) at 6:07

Rangers (40-21) Idle

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

No. 1 Oklahoma (60-1) 5 – No. 3 Florida State (58-10) 0

Thursday

No. 1 Oklahoma (60-1) vs. No. 3 Florida State (58-10) at 6:30 pm ESPN|ESPN+

BASEBALL

Friday

Duke (38-22) vs. No. 7 Virginia (48-12) at 11:00 am ESPN2|ESPN+

TCU (40-22) vs. No. 14 Indiana State (45-15) at 5:00 pm ESPNU|ESPN+

No. 15 South Carolina (42-19) vs. No. 2 Florida (48-15) at 5:00 pm ESPN2|ESPN+4

Oral Roberts (49-11) vs. Oregon (40-20) at 7:00 pm ESPNU|ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

2023 UIL Baseball State Tournament

June 7-10, 2023

UFCU Disch-Falk Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Dell Diamond – Round Rock

Wednesday, June 7

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A SEMIFINALS

Abbott (22-4) 5 – Kennard (22-13)4

Fayetteville (20-6) 4 – Nazareth (18-5) 0

2A SEMIFINALS

Harleton (36-1) 4 – Collinsville (32-7) 3

Shiner (32-4) 11 – New Home (30-5) 0

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A SEMIFINALS

Liberty-Eylau (33-6) 15 – Canyon Randall (38-5) 5

China Spring (36-5) 8 – Sinton (37-4) 12 Innings

Thursday, June 8

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A & 2A FINALS

9:00 am Abbott (22-4) vs. Fayetteville (20-6)

Noon Harleton (36-1) vs. Shiner (32-4)

5A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Magnolia West (34-5) vs. Frisco Reedy (28-15)

7:00 pm Argyle (34-10-2) vs. Boerne Champion (33-11-1)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A FINAL

Liberty-Eylau (33-6) vs. China Spring (36-5) at 6:30 pm

Friday, June 9

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A SEMIFINALS

9:00 am Boyd (38-5) vs. Maypearl (30-9)

Noon Corpus Christi London (32-3-1) vs. Wall (34-6-1)

6A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Cypress Woods (38-4) vs. Lewisville Flower Mound (35-10-2)

7:00 p.m. Austin Westlake (40-4) vs. Pearland (37-6-1)

Saturday, June 10

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A, 5A, 6A FINALS

9:00 am Conference 3A Final

Noon Conference 5A Final

4:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup

DIXIE

Dixie Youth’s T-Ball and Coach Pitch double elimination tournaments get underway this weekend, beginning on Friday in Mount Pleasant with Division I T-Ball, and it will feature Sulphur Springs Gold playing the host team at 5:00 pm. Paris National takes on Sulphur Springs Red at 6:30. Broken Bow and Paris American square off in the nightcap.

The 7U Coach-Pitch Tournament has three teams, Sulphur Springs, Paris, and the host Mount Pleasant. It begins Saturday at 9:00 am.

The 8U Coach-Pitch Division I is a six-team bracket starting Friday with Sulphur Springs and Broken Bow at 6:00 pm, Mount Pleasant Black battling Paris National at 7:00, and Paris American and Mount Pleasant Gold concluding the action at 8:00. All three tournaments will wrap up Sunday weather permitting.

In Division II T-Ball Blossom will host a six-team bracket beginning on Friday, and it has Delta County and Franklin hooking up at 6:00 pm and Winnsboro and Red River finishing it off at 7:30. Lamar County and Bonham will play Saturday at 9:00 am. The tournament will conclude on Sunday.

Valliant, Oklahoma, is the Division II Coach-Pitch Tournament site, which has an eight-team bracket that begins on Friday. It will be Delta County and Bonham, with Winnsboro and Valliant each playing at 6:00, then Idabel and Mount Vernon, with Red River and Lamar Counties at 7:45. The tournament will wrap up Sunday evening.