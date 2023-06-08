Thursday’s Sports

Harleton and Liberty-Eulau in final game of the year!
NBA
FINALS
Wednesday
G3 Nuggets (2-1)
Nuggets (53-29) 109 – Heat (44-38) 94
Friday
G4 Nuggets (2-1)
Nuggets (53-29) at Miami Heat (44-3) 7:30 pm ABC
NHL
STANLEY CUP
Thursday
G3 Golden State (2-0)
Golden State at Sunrise Panthers (42-32) at 7:00 pm TNT
MLB
Wednesday
Blue Jays (35-28) 3 – Astros (36-26) 2
Cardinals (26-37) 1 – Rangers (40-21) 0
Thursday
Astros (36-26) at Toronto Blue Jays (35-28) at 6:07
Rangers (40-21) Idle
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
Wednesday
No. 1 Oklahoma (60-1) 5 – No. 3 Florida State (58-10) 0
Thursday
No. 1 Oklahoma (60-1) vs. No. 3 Florida State (58-10) at 6:30 pm ESPN|ESPN+
BASEBALL
Friday
Duke (38-22) vs. No. 7 Virginia (48-12) at 11:00 am ESPN2|ESPN+
TCU (40-22) vs. No. 14 Indiana State (45-15) at 5:00 pm ESPNU|ESPN+
No. 15 South Carolina (42-19) vs. No. 2 Florida (48-15) at 5:00 pm ESPN2|ESPN+4
Oral Roberts (49-11) vs. Oregon (40-20) at 7:00 pm ESPNU|ESPN+
HIGH SCHOOL
2023 UIL Baseball State Tournament
June 7-10, 2023
UFCU Disch-Falk Field – The University of Texas at Austin
Dell Diamond – Round Rock
Wednesday, June 7
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
1A SEMIFINALS
Abbott (22-4) 5 – Kennard (22-13)4
Fayetteville (20-6) 4 – Nazareth (18-5) 0
2A SEMIFINALS
Harleton (36-1) 4 – Collinsville (32-7) 3
Shiner (32-4) 11 – New Home (30-5) 0
UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin
4A SEMIFINALS
Liberty-Eylau (33-6) 15 – Canyon Randall (38-5) 5
China Spring (36-5) 8 – Sinton (37-4) 12 Innings
Thursday, June 8
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
1A & 2A FINALS
9:00 am Abbott (22-4) vs. Fayetteville (20-6)
Noon Harleton (36-1) vs. Shiner (32-4)
5A SEMIFINALS
4:00 pm Magnolia West (34-5) vs. Frisco Reedy (28-15)
7:00 pm Argyle (34-10-2) vs. Boerne Champion (33-11-1)
UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin
4A FINAL
Liberty-Eylau (33-6) vs. China Spring (36-5) at 6:30 pm
Friday, June 9
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
3A SEMIFINALS
9:00 am Boyd (38-5) vs. Maypearl (30-9)
Noon Corpus Christi London (32-3-1) vs. Wall (34-6-1)
6A SEMIFINALS
4:00 pm Cypress Woods (38-4) vs. Lewisville Flower Mound (35-10-2)
7:00 p.m. Austin Westlake (40-4) vs. Pearland (37-6-1)
Saturday, June 10
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
3A, 5A, 6A FINALS
9:00 am Conference 3A Final
Noon Conference 5A Final
4:00 pm Conference 6A Final
*Home team is listed first in each matchup
DIXIE
Dixie Youth’s T-Ball and Coach Pitch double elimination tournaments get underway this weekend, beginning on Friday in Mount Pleasant with Division I T-Ball, and it will feature Sulphur Springs Gold playing the host team at 5:00 pm. Paris National takes on Sulphur Springs Red at 6:30. Broken Bow and Paris American square off in the nightcap.
The 7U Coach-Pitch Tournament has three teams, Sulphur Springs, Paris, and the host Mount Pleasant. It begins Saturday at 9:00 am.
The 8U Coach-Pitch Division I is a six-team bracket starting Friday with Sulphur Springs and Broken Bow at 6:00 pm, Mount Pleasant Black battling Paris National at 7:00, and Paris American and Mount Pleasant Gold concluding the action at 8:00. All three tournaments will wrap up Sunday weather permitting.
In Division II T-Ball Blossom will host a six-team bracket beginning on Friday, and it has Delta County and Franklin hooking up at 6:00 pm and Winnsboro and Red River finishing it off at 7:30. Lamar County and Bonham will play Saturday at 9:00 am. The tournament will conclude on Sunday.
Valliant, Oklahoma, is the Division II Coach-Pitch Tournament site, which has an eight-team bracket that begins on Friday. It will be Delta County and Bonham, with Winnsboro and Valliant each playing at 6:00, then Idabel and Mount Vernon, with Red River and Lamar Counties at 7:45. The tournament will wrap up Sunday evening.