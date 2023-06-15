Thursday’s Sports

Pittsburg’s Homer Jones

MLB

Wednesday

Rangers (42-25) 6 – Angels (38-32) 3

Astros (39-29) 5 – Nationals (26-40) 4

Thursday

Angels (38-32) at Arlington Rangers (42-25) at 7:05 pm

Nationals (25-40) at Houston Astros (39-29) at 7:10 pm

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr., will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery Tuesday on his injured right forearm. The Astros announced that McCullers had surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his pitching arm and to remove a lima bean-sized bone spur. The injury-plagued right-hander is expected to return next season.

The Oakland Athletics cleared a significant hurdle for their planned relocation to Las Vegas after the Nevada Legislature gave final approval on Wednesday to public funding for a portion of a proposed $1.5 billion stadium with a retractable roof. The deal that backers said will help further establish Las Vegas as the new “entertainment and sports capital of the world” still needs the governor’s signature, and MLB still must approve the A’s move from California to the Las Vegas Strip, but they expect both.

NFL

According to ESPN, the Houston Texans will sign defensive tackle Maliek Collins to a two-year, $23 million extension that includes $20 million guaranteed. Collins had one year remaining on his two-year, $17 million contract that he signed in March 2022. In two seasons with the Texans, Collins has 66 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and five fumble recoveries in 30 games.

Pittsburg ISD has announced that Homer Jones, who played for the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, has died. Jones, a former Frederick Douglass High School graduate in Pittsburg, was known during his NFL career for his size and speed. They also credit Jones for inventing the “spike” celebration after scoring a touchdown.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL WORLD SERIES

Friday

Oral Roberts (51-12) vs. TCU (42-22) at 1:00 pm ESPN|ESPN+

No. 7 Virginia (50-13) vs. No. 2 Florida (50-15) at 6:00 pm ESPN|ESPN+

The Southeastern Conference has confirmed the historic rivalry between Texas A&M University and the University of Texas will resume in 2024. They will play the 119th meeting between the Aggies and Longhorns at Kyle Field. They will release the dates for conference games later this summer.