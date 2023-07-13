Thursday’s Sports

Patrick Mahomes

NBA

LeBron James says not yet. The Lakers star announced Wednesday night in Los Angeles that he will continue playing. James openly pondered retirement after the Lakers’ playoff sweep by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. Still, he will become just the sixth player in NBA history to play in his 21st season or beyond. He joins Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, and Vince Carter, who has the record with 22.

NFL

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs added to their trophy shelf Wednesday night’s ESPYS, winning the award for Best Team, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes received the Best Athlete, Men’s Sports, and Best NFL Player. Mahomes has won two Super Bowls in his five seasons and was named MVP each time, including this past February. He will turn 28 in September.

MLB

After Milwaukee Brewers released him, the Texas Rangers are bringing back relief pitcher Matt Bush on a minor league contract. Bush, 37, who was 0-2 with a 9.58 ERA with the Brewers this season, played parts of five seasons with Texas from 2016-18 and 2021-22 before being traded to Milwaukee last August. He has a career record of 12-11 with a 3.75 ERA and 15 saves in 217 career appearances.

Friday

Guardians (45-45) at Arlington Rangers (52-39) at 7:05 pm

Astros (50-41) at Anaheim Angels (45-46) at 8:38 pm

GOLD CUP

Panama beat the United States 5-4 in a shootout in the Gold Cup semifinals. They played the game at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Wednesday night.

COLLEGE

Texas last won a Big 12 title in 2009, and the 13-year drought is the longest in school history dating to when it joined a conference in 1915. Texas is the favorite this year, regardless of model, computers, betting markets, or media polls. They spread first-place votes among six teams, with Texas receiving 41 and 886 points. Reigning Big 12 champion Kansas State placed second with 14 and 858 points.