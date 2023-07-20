Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Alex Speas struck out his first three batters in his big-league debut for the Texas Rangers, getting two outs with his first one when All-Star catcher Jonah Heim threw out a runner trying to steal second base. That relief from Speas, a second-round draft pick in 2016, came before Heim’s big three-run homer in the eighth inning. The AL West leaders, Texas Rangers, stretched their winning streak to six games with a 5-1 victory over the slumping Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Brandon Bielak pitched a one-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 on Wednesday. Chas McCormick homered for Houston, which split the two-game series with Colorado.

Wednesday

Rangers (58-39) 5 – Rays (60-39) 1

Astros (53-43) 4 – Rockies (37-59) 1

Thursday

Astros (53-43) at Oakland Athletics (27-71) at 8:40 pm

Rangers (58-39) Idle

Here is the lineup for the American League

East

Baltimore, Tampa Bay, Toronto, Boston, and New York Yankees

Central

Minnesota, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago White Sox, and Kansas City

West

Texas, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Oakland

National League

East

Atlanta, Philadelphia, Miami, New York Mets, and Washington

Central

Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis, and Pittsburgh

West

Los Angeles, Arizona, San Francisco, San Diego and Colorado

NFL

Dallas Cowboys six-time All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin is considering not reporting to training camp because of his unhappiness with his contract and the team’s lack of interest in restructuring it. The Cowboys scheduled Martin to make about $7 million less this season than the NFL’s top-paid guards.

The New York Jets will release wide receiver Denzel Mims if they don’t find a trade partner for the 2020 second-round draft pick, two people with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday. Mims, of Daingerfield, requested a trade last summer when he became unhappy about his reduced role in the offense. New York Chose to keep the former Baylor star instead, but he finished with just 11 catches for 186 yards in ten games. Reports are that the Detroit Lions now have Mims.

NBA

The Oklahoma City Thunder signed Coach Mark Daigneault to a multiyear contract extension after emerging as one of the NBA’s most improved teams last season. Sam Presti, the general manager, made the announcement Wednesday but did not mention the terms.

COLLEGE

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said his law firm and other attorneys had received reports of hazing within Northwestern University’s athletic program, impacting not only the Wildcats’ football team but also baseball and softball teams. Crump and Chicago attorney Steven Levin said they have not filed a lawsuit yet on behalf of any athletes but plan to do so shortly. They said they represent 15 people and have been in touch with dozens of former athletes, most of whom played football at the school.