Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Wednesday

Rangers (60-43) 13 – Astros (58-45) 5

AL West-leading Texas Rangers slugged four homers in a 13-5 win over the Houston Astros in a tense game Wednesday night. Following his grand slam, García and Marcus Semien exchanged words with Martín Maldonado. That led to the benches and bullpens emptying. They threw no punches, but officials ejected Maldonado and Semien. Both teams are cooling off today.

Friday

Rays (62-43) at Houston Astros (58-45) at 7:10 pm

Rangers (60-43) at San Diego Padres (49-54) at 8:40 pm

If you thought the Angeles would trade Shohei Ohtani before the upcoming deadline, it’s not happening. They pulled the two-way superstar off the market. The Angels are four games back of the final wild-card spot in the American League going into Thursday’s doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers. They have scheduled Ohtani as their starter.

NFL

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson could miss 4-6 weeks with a right calf strain suffered in Wednesday’s opening training camp practice. The Cowboys open the regular season on Sep 10 against the New York Giants, but the belief is he will be available to play. Wilson limped badly after leaving a tent where Cowboys’ medical staff examined him. He rode a cart to the locker room for an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Sources say that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has signed a reworked contract in which he voluntarily reduced his salary by about $35 million over the next two seasons.

U.S. Women’s

Lindsey Horan’s 62nd-minute header helped the U.S. Women’s National team rally from an early deficit to take a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in its second Group E game.