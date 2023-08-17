Thursday’s Sports

Marcus Semien breaks up a no hitter

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (70-52) 12 – Marlins (63-59) 5

Angels (60-62) 2 – Rangers (72-49) 0

Thursday

Astros – Idle

Rangers – Idle

Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and Chas McCormick homered in the first inning, and the Houston Astros built a substantial early lead and beat the Miami Marlins 12-5 Wednesday night.

Reid Detmers took a no-no into the eighth inning before Rangers leadoff hitter Marcus Semien, in his third at-bat, lined a one-out double into the left-center gap. However, the Angels shut out the AL West-leading Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night.

FIBA

Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray has withdrawn from Team Canada for the upcoming FIBA World Cup. He cites a need for more recovery time following the run to the NBA title in June.

DRAG BOAT

The Southern Drag Boat Association presents the fastest show on the water with the Paris Power Boat Grand Prix. It is on Saturday and Sunday, Aug 19-20, at Lake Crook near Paris.

HIGH SCHOOL

A new Texas law requires that public school students caught with e-cigarettes on or near campus will be required to take an alternative education program. They must pass an assessment at the end of the course to be eligible to return to the classroom. If the alternative education program becomes overcrowded, school districts can move students in the Vape Abuse Education Program to in-school or home suspension until they pass the required test.