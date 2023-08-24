Thursday’s Sports

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)

MLB

Wednesday

Red Sox (67-60) 7 – Astros (72-56) 5

Thursday

Red Sox (67-60) at Houston Astros (75-56) at 1:10 pm

Rangers (72-54) at Minneapolis Twins (65-62) at 6:10 pm

A foul ball shook Boston’s Adam Duvall, hitting his foot in the 10th inning Wednesday night against the Houston Astros. After composing himself, he put a better swing on the next pitch and hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Red Sox to a 7-5 victory over the Astros.

Shohei Ohtani left the mound in the middle of an at-bat during the second inning Wednesday because of arm fatigue. Ohtani had a 2-2 count on the Cincinnati Reds third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand when the Angels’ training staff checked on him following a 94 mph fastball. After a brief discussion, Ohtani headed off the mound, having thrown just 26 pitches in the first game of a doubleheader, which the Angels would go on to lose 9-4.

NFL

Last Sunday, Frisco Police arrested Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams on charges of possessing a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Williams practiced with the Cowboys on Tuesday, the first of three training camp workouts at the team’s headquarters in Frisco following four weeks in California. The Cowboys declined to comment beyond saying they were aware of the arrest. Williams also could face discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

COLLEGE

Northeast Texas Community College has named Haley Colwell as the new leader for the Eagle Softball program. Haley Colwell joins the talented staff at Northeast as the new Head Softball coach. Coach Colwell comes from West Plains in Amarillo, after Tioga, Whitesboro, and El Campo ISDs. She attended North Central Texas College and Texas Woman’s University. She still owns the Texas Women’s record for most RBI (8) and grand slams (2) in a game. Upon coaching changes, Colwell finished her playing career at Division I Texas A&M-Commerce. She received her Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from Texas Woman’s University and her Master of Science in Athletic Administration.

HIGH SCHOOL

Football Thursday

Conroy Motor Sports Game of the Week reports Daingerfield defeated Gladewater last year 14-13, and Coach Davin Nelson says his team expects to win the battle this year. It’s been eleven years since the Tigers have competed for State, and they hope to bring that to an end. He says the roster is stacked with talent when they take the field tonight, and college recruiters are interested in the Tiger players. Daingerfield host Gladewater on Star 96.9 tonight at 7:00.

Gladewater at Daingerfield on Star 96.9 at 7:00 pm

Football Friday

Quinlan Ford at Mt Vernon at 7:00 pm

Winnsboro at Paul Pewitt on Star 96.9 at 7:00 pm

Pittsburg at Mt Pleasant on K-Lake at 7:30 pm

Prairiland vs. Big Sandy on KOYN at 7:30 pm

Paris at Celina on KBUS 101.9 at 7:30 pm

Ranchview at North Lamar on MIX 107.7 at 7:30 pm

Football Saturday

Jacksonville at Sulphur Springs on Star 95.9 at 7:30 pm