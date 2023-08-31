Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (77-58) 7 – Red Sox (69-65) 4

Mets (61-73) 6 – Rangers (75-58) 5

Thursday

Astros and Rangers are Idle

Friday

Twins (69-65) at Arlington Rangers (75-58) at 7:06 pm

Yankees (65-68) at Houston Astros (77-58) at 7:10 pm

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has hit his 300th career home run, going deep Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels to become the 158th player in MLB league history to reach that mark. Harper hit the milestone homer against Matt Moore in the eighth inning for his 15th homer of the season.

COLLEGE

The largest crowd to witness a women’s sporting event filled Memorial Stadium on Wednesday night. Watching the five-time NCAA champion Nebraska Huskers volleyball team take on Omaha were 92,003 fans. After the Huskers won the first two sets on their way to their three-set sweep, they announced the attendance record to the red-clad Nebraska faithful, who cheered wildly.

Former rivals Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team and Abilene Christian met for the first time since 2012 on Tuesday night. The Lions took the thrilling five-set win in Moody Coliseum. Tuesday night was the 56th meeting between the Lions and the Wildcats, and A&M-Commerce is now 30-26 in the all-time series, having won the last three meetings. The Lions are 11-11 against ACU in Abilene. The Lions improve 2-2 seasonally, while Abilene Christian is 1-2. The Wildcats’ lone win this season did come against defending Southland champion Houston Christian.

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Conroy Motor Sports game of the week-

Daingerfield at Tatum Thu at 7:00 pm Star 96.9

Friday

Waskom at Paul Pewitt Fri at 7:00 pm Star 96.9

Sulphur Springs at Mt Pleasant at 7:30 pm K-Lake 97.7 / Star 95.9

North Lamar at Community Fri at 7:30 pm MIX 107.7

Liberty-Eylau at Paris Fri at 7:30 pm KBUS 101.9

Chisum at Wolfe City Fri at 7:30 pm KOYN 93.9