Thursday’s Sports

Tom Seaver

MLB

Tom Seaver is a Hall of Fame pitcher and a Mets legend. He led the Mets to a World Series victory in 1969. Tom Seaver died Monday from complications from Lewy body dementia and COVID-19 at the age of 75.

Houston Astros got by the Rangers Tuesday 2-1. Texas is now 13-22 while the Stros are 20-15. The first pitch today is at 1:10 pm. Texas picks up the Mariners Friday at 8:10 pm.

NHL

Colorado tied it up with the Dallas Stars 4-1, leaving both at 3-3 in the second round of Game 6. Game 7 is Friday to be determined.

NBA

The NBA fined Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers $35,000 for his flagrant foul on the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, who was penalized $15,000 for throwing the ball at a referee. Both fines stemmed from actions in Game 6 of a first-round playoff series, which the Clippers won to eliminate the Mavericks.

NFL

Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL plans to have the words “End racism” and “It takes all of us” stenciled in the end zones this season. It’s the latest move by a pro sports league to bring awareness of systemic racism following the death of George Floyd on May 25. NFL players will also be allowed to boycott Week 1 in protest as the league takes a more assertive stance on fighting systemic racism.

HIGH SCHOOL

Texas football fans exhaled a sigh of relief Friday night knowing that some games happened, but the hunger for sports dished out a side of social distancing rule-bending. The UIL released a reminder to athletic directors Tuesday, telling schools to enforce the executive order released by Governor Greg Abbott related to face coverings or face possible event suspensions. Diboll, south of Lufkin, canceled all their sports the rest of the week after several students began showing symptoms of COVID.

If you want to see a good game this week, it could be Pottsboro and Gunter. In Class 4A Division I, the local teams in the top 20 are Argyle, Kilgore, and Paris is No. 15. In 4A Division II, Carthage and Pleasant Grove hold down the two top spots followed by Gilmer, Van, and Caddo Mills. For 3A Division I, Pottsboro is No. 3, Gladewater, Jefferson, Atlanta, No. 15 Mt Vernon, and Tatum. In 3A Division II, Daingerfield is No. 4, followed by Waskom, Hughes Springs, and No. 10 is Paul Pewitt.