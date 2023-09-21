Thursday’s Sports

MLB
Wednesday
Astros (85-68) 2 – Orioles (95-57) 1
Rangers (84-68) 15 – Red Sox (75-78) 5
Mariners (84-68) 6 – Athletics (46-106) 3
With all of their All-Stars back in the lineup, the Texas Rangers are starting to feel good again going into their most crucial stretch of the season. The playoff-chasing Rangers hit four homers in a 15-5 win over the Red Sox after trailing 4-0. Texas (84-68) remained a half-game behind Houston for the AL West lead after the Astros (85-68) had a walk-off win over AL East-leading Baltimore to avoid being swept in three games at home. The Rangers and Seattle tied as division foes for the American League’s third and final wild-card spot. The Mariners beat Oakland 6-3 Wednesday before heading to Texas for a three-game weekend series starting Friday. The Astros and Rangers are idle today.
NFL
Giants (1-1) at Santa Clara 49ers (2-0) at 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO
Alan Williams has resigned as the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator. The team announced Wednesday. He says he has to take care of his health and plans to return and coach again. Williams, 53, has been away from the Bears since last week with what the team classified as a personal reason.
NBA
Last Saturday, the Dallas Mavericks announced the return of Markieff Morris. It was slightly over two months after Kyrie Irving agreed to stay with the Mavericks on a three-year, $120 million contract. They traded Irving and Morris last February.
COLLEGE
Doctors diagnosed LSU starting safety Greg Brooks last week with a brain tumor, and he had surgery Friday to remove the mass. Brooks’ family released a statement Wednesday updating his status, which an LSU official confirmed. The surgery was successful, and the family is awaiting the biopsy results.
HIGH SCHOOL
District state ranking
5A DII D8
06 – Texas High
28 – Whitehouse
32 – Marshall
39 – Nacogdoches
45 – Pine Tree
53 – Mt Pleasant
58 – Hallsville
4A DI D8
05 – Anna
31 – Paris
41 – Sulphur Springs
54 – Kaufman
71 – Mabank
75 – Community
4A DII D7
06 – Pleasant Grove
12 – Gilmer
43 – Liberty-Eylau
56 – Pittsburg
67 – North Lamar
68 – Spring Hill
3A DI D5
10 – Winnsboro
24 – Pottsboro
36 – Mt Vernon
46 – Commerce
57 – Mineola
91 – Bonham
96 – Rains
3A DII D 11
07 – Daingerfield
14 – Harmony
29 – Waskom
55 – Hughes Springs
62 – Elysian Fields
68 – New Diana
78 – Queen City,
3A DII D10
08 – Hooks
19 – DeKalb
33 – Redwater
40 – New Boston
57 – Paul Pewitt
63 – Chisum
73 – Prairiland
2A DI D9
05 – Honey Grove
07 – Cooper
30 – Wolfe City
47 – Alba-Golden
59 – Rivercrest
91 – Como-Pickton
90 – Quinlan Boles