Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (85-68) 2 – Orioles (95-57) 1

Rangers (84-68) 15 – Red Sox (75-78) 5

Mariners (84-68) 6 – Athletics (46-106) 3

With all of their All-Stars back in the lineup, the Texas Rangers are starting to feel good again going into their most crucial stretch of the season. The playoff-chasing Rangers hit four homers in a 15-5 win over the Red Sox after trailing 4-0. Texas (84-68) remained a half-game behind Houston for the AL West lead after the Astros (85-68) had a walk-off win over AL East-leading Baltimore to avoid being swept in three games at home. The Rangers and Seattle tied as division foes for the American League’s third and final wild-card spot. The Mariners beat Oakland 6-3 Wednesday before heading to Texas for a three-game weekend series starting Friday. The Astros and Rangers are idle today.

NFL

Giants (1-1) at Santa Clara 49ers (2-0) at 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

Alan Williams has resigned as the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator. The team announced Wednesday. He says he has to take care of his health and plans to return and coach again. Williams, 53, has been away from the Bears since last week with what the team classified as a personal reason.

NBA

Last Saturday, the Dallas Mavericks announced the return of Markieff Morris. It was slightly over two months after Kyrie Irving agreed to stay with the Mavericks on a three-year, $120 million contract. They traded Irving and Morris last February.

COLLEGE

Doctors diagnosed LSU starting safety Greg Brooks last week with a brain tumor, and he had surgery Friday to remove the mass. Brooks’ family released a statement Wednesday updating his status, which an LSU official confirmed. The surgery was successful, and the family is awaiting the biopsy results.

HIGH SCHOOL

District state ranking

5A DII D8

06 – Texas High

28 – Whitehouse

32 – Marshall

39 – Nacogdoches

45 – Pine Tree

53 – Mt Pleasant

58 – Hallsville

4A DI D8

05 – Anna

31 – Paris

41 – Sulphur Springs

54 – Kaufman

71 – Mabank

75 – Community

4A DII D7

06 – Pleasant Grove

12 – Gilmer

43 – Liberty-Eylau

56 – Pittsburg

67 – North Lamar

68 – Spring Hill

3A DI D5

10 – Winnsboro

24 – Pottsboro

36 – Mt Vernon

46 – Commerce

57 – Mineola

91 – Bonham

96 – Rains

3A DII D 11

07 – Daingerfield

14 – Harmony

29 – Waskom

55 – Hughes Springs

62 – Elysian Fields

68 – New Diana

78 – Queen City,

3A DII D10

08 – Hooks

19 – DeKalb

33 – Redwater

40 – New Boston

57 – Paul Pewitt

63 – Chisum

73 – Prairiland

2A DI D9

05 – Honey Grove

07 – Cooper

30 – Wolfe City

47 – Alba-Golden

59 – Rivercrest

91 – Como-Pickton

90 – Quinlan Boles