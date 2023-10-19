Thursday’s Sports

MPHS's band earned nine awards

MLB

Wednesday

ALCS – Game 3, TX 2-1

Astros (90-72) 8 – Rangers (70-72) 5

Thursday

NLCS – Game 3, Phillies 2-0

Phillies at Phoenix at Diamondbacks at 4:07 pm TBS

ALCS – Game 4, TX 2-1

Astros (90-72) at Arlington Rangers (90-72) 7:03 pm FS1

Aside from the 2020 postseason, no team throughout history staged mainly in a bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic, lost two home games to begin a league championship series, and went on to advance. Few teams, however, are built like these Astros, who have reached their seventh consecutive ALCS and have overcome enough adversity to fill a memoir. In their minds, they’ve faced more significant challenges than winning four out of five playoff games. However, it will take more nights like Wednesday, when timely hits, big catches, and clutch pitching performances throughout their roster sparked a desperately needed 8-5 road win over the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

NBA

Wednesday

Spurs (2-2) 117 – Rockets (3-1) 103

Thursday

Pistons (1-1) at Oklahoma City Thunder (2-2) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (1-0) at Anaheim Ducks (1-1) 9:00 pm ESPN+

NFL

Thursday

Jaguars (4-2) at New Orleans Saints (3-3) at 7:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to hand down decisions on student-athlete eligibility. The UIL did not grant varsity eligibility to Daingerfield, El Paso Americas, and Arlington Martin High Schools. After hearing testimony from all parties, the UIL determined that these students did change schools for athletic purposes.

Region 4-3A Marching Band Contest ended Chisum ISD Pride Band’s competitive marching season. They designed the band’s show around the percussion section, and because of problems with the electronic system, the band could not perform the program. The UIL ruled there were no “do-overs.” They didn’t disqualify the band but listed them as “did not perform.”

The Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band competed at the University of Arkansas at Monticello marching contest on Saturday, October 14. Of the 22 bands competing, MPHS earned nine awards, including the title of Grand Champion Band. In addition, the band earned four Best Overall awards, including Best Overall Band, Best Overall Colorguard, Best Overall Drum Major, and Best Overall Percussion. The nine awards the band brought home were first divisions in Band, Colorguard, Drum Major, and Percussion.