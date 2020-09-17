Thursday’s Sports

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

MLB

Texas pulled off a win in the ninth inning to beat Houston 1-0 Wednesday night. Kyle Gibson was on his game and came up with his first-ever shutout walking three and sent nine back to the dugout. That helped stop a seven-game losing streak for the Rangers. The next game starts at 6:00 this evening.

The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to clinch a playoff spot for 2020.

NCAA

The Big Ten changes its mind and decides to open football season the weekend of October 23.

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s cross-country team has been picked 10th in the 2020 Lone Star Conference preseason poll, as announced Wednesday. The Lions finished the 2019 season in 12th place at the Lone Star Conference Championships and slated to compete in four meets this year. The season starts on Friday, September 25, at Dallas Baptist’s Orville Rogers Opener. The Lions will host the East Texas Shootout on Friday, October 2. The Angelo State Blue and Gold Invite will be on Friday, October 16, with the 2020 Lone Star Conference Cross Country Championships in San Angelo on Saturday, October 31. The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s cross-country team has been picked sixth in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll.

HIGH SCHOOL

The longtime high school football coach of 22 years stopped in Comanche, Atlanta, Jasper, Lufkin, and Texarkana. James Moffatt has died at the age of 83.

Sulphur Springs is hosting Mt Pleasant for the only football scrimmage tonight at Gerald Prim Stadium. The 9th and JV teams will play at 5:00 pm, and Varsity plays at 7:00 pm. The tickets, which are suitable for all three contests, are $2 and are available online only. There is a link to the ticket website on our website. Online tickets can be purchase here: https://ssisd.simpletix.com/e/58312.

Due to Mt Vernon’s cancelations Friday, the Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers volleyball team will play varsity only in Atlanta on Friday (Sep 18) at 4:30. They canceled Mt Pleasant’s JV Tennis game at Mt. Pleasant against Hallsville today.

Paris Ladycat’s Volleyball vs. Sulphur Springs on Saturday at 4:30/5:30/7:00 Saturday.

Linden-Kildare is out Friday because of close contact with a high school student who tested positive for COVID. Union Grove picked up James Bowie after Maud canceled. Troup also canceled this Friday’s game.

Northeast Texas teams in the to 20 this week in 4A Division I are No. 9 Kilgore, and No. 19 Paris. In Division II, the first and second places are Carthage and Pleasant Grove, Gilmer follows at No. 4.

In 3A Division I, No. 4 is Mt Vernon, No. 5 Pottsboro, holding down 10th is Tatum followed by Gladewater. Rains No. 13, and Winnsboro comes in at No. 16. In Division II, No. 4 is Daingerfield, No. 8 Paul Pewitt, Harmony is lucky 13, and No. 15, is Hughes Springs.