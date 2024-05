Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

East Semifinals G5

Celtics (4-1) 113 – Cavaliers (1-4) 98

West Semifinals G5

Mavericks (3-2) 104 – Thunder (2-3) 92

Luka Doncic scored 31 points in a triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 104-92 on Wednesday night. The Mavs now take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series. The series returns to A&A Saturday at 7:00 pm.

NHL

Wednesday

West Round 2 – G5

Avalanche (2-3) 5 – Stars (3-2) 3

Colorado finally got to play with the lead against the Dallas Stars. The Avalanche are still behind in the series 3-2. Game 6 is on TNT in Denver on Friday at 9:00 pm.

MLB

Wednesday

Rangers (23-22) 4 – Guardians (27-17) 0

Astros (18-25) 3 – Athletics (19-26) 0

Thursday

Athletics at Houston Astros 7:10 pm ESPN+

Rangers are idle

COLLEGE

Houston (26-26) 4 – Sam Houston 3

HIGH SCHOOL

Mount Pleasant High School senior Dylan Bennett emerged as a formidable competitor in the 5A 100M competition, winning a UIL State silver medal on Friday, May 3, with a time of 10.52. William Mitchell of Marshall, who clocked in at 10.43, narrowly surpassed Bennett. Blake Holland of Magnolia secured the bronze with a time of 10.54. Bennett’s outstanding achievement marks a significant milestone in his athletic career, which he plans to continue at the University of Texas at Tyler.

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Softball

Region II

Wednesday

Beckville 12 – McLeod 1

Bullard 13 – Robinson 6

Canton 10 – Van Alstyne 0

No. 2 Melissa 2 – No. 14 Wakeland 0

No. 17 Rains 17 – Mt Vernon 2

6A

Rockwall vs. Oak Ridge at Georgetown 6:30 pm, G2 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

5A

Wakeland vs. Melissa at Frisco 6:30 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Sat

Walnut Grove vs. Forney at Plano East 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat

4A

Sulphur Springs vs. Aubrey at Community Fri at 7:00 pm – One Game

Van Alstyne vs. Canton at Forney G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Noon

3A

Mt Vernon vs. Rains at Commerce 6:30 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm K-Lake 97.7 and Internet

Whitesboro vs. Queen City at Chisum 6:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

2A Region III

Cross Roads vs. Shelbyville at Rusk G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

1A Region II

Jonesboro vs. Dodd City at Waxahachie Fri at 6:00 pm – One Game

Baseball

Wednesday

Dodd City 6 – Electra 3 One Game

Forney 4 – Lufkin 1

Rockwall-Heath (2-0) – Mansfield 11-0, 2-0

Tatum 6 – West Rusk 1

6A

Rockwall vs. Midway at Corsicana, G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

Rockwall-Heath (2-0) 11-0 2-0 vs. Mansfield Legacy (0-2) 0-11 0-2

5A

Forney vs. Lufkin at Bullard 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Longview Sat 2:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Lovejoy at Forney 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

4A

Celina vs. Godley at Denton Guyer

Lindale vs. Pleasant Grove at ETBU, Thu 7:00 pm – One Game

North Lamar vs. Liberty-Eylau at Winnsboro 7:00 pm, Fri One Game

3A

Edgewood vs. Gunter, G1 Rockwall Thu 7:30 pm, G2 N Forney Fri 7:30 pm, G3 N Forney Sat 2:00 pm4

Tatum vs. West Rusk at Brook Hill 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat Noon

Boyd vs. Rains at Frisco Panther 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 2:00 pm

Atlanta vs. Harmony at Tatum 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

2A Region II

Sam Rayburn vs. Collinsville at Savoy

Tom Bean vs. Era at Sherman G1 Fri 8:00 pm, G2-3 Sat at 2:00 pm

2A Region III

Beckville vs. McLeod, Marshall Wed 6:30 pm

Gary vs. Shelbyville at Nacogdoches G1 Wed 6:00 pm. G 2-3 Sat Noon

Harleton vs. Frankston at Carthage G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Garrison vs. Centerville

1A Region II

Dodd City 6 – Electra 3 – One Game

1A Region III

Neches vs. Union Hill 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 5:00