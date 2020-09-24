Thursday’s Sports

Gale Sayers

NHL

The Dallas Stars drop another one, this time 5-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay is now 2-1 after Game 3 with Game 4 Friday at 7:00 pm.

MLB

The Rangers lost another one. Arizona Diamondbacks claimed a 7-3 victory over Texas as the Rangers now face the Astros at 7:05 this evening.

Tampa Bay Rays clinched their first AL East title in 10 years with an 8-5 win over the Mets.

NFL

Gale Sayers, the dazzling and elusive running back who entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite the briefest of careers and whose fame extended far beyond the field for decades thanks to a friendship with a dying Chicago Bears teammate, has died. The Kansas Comet has died at the age of 77.

HIGH SCHOOL

Pittsburg will play Trinity Addison at Princeton Friday night at 7:30 instead of Malakoff.

Tyler’s TK Gorman canceled their season opener because of COVID.

Northeast Texas teams In the top 20 this week –

6A

17 – Rockwall

5A DI

3 – Longview

5A DII

1 – Ennis

12 – Marshall

19 – Texas High

4A DI

7 – Paris

14 – Henderson

4A DII

1 – Carthage

2 – Pleasant Grove

5 – Gilmer

13 – Celina

16 – Caddo Mills

3A DI

4 – Mt Vernon

5 – Pottsboro

9 – Tatum

11 – Winnsboro

12 – Gladewater

18 – Rains

3A DII

7 – Daingerfield

15 – Hughes Springs

18 – Paul Pewitt

2A DII

12 – Tenaha