Thursday's Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
Thursday’s Sports

3 hours ago

Gale Sayers

NHL
The Dallas Stars drop another one, this time 5-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay is now 2-1 after Game 3 with Game 4 Friday at 7:00 pm.

MLB
The Rangers lost another one. Arizona Diamondbacks claimed a 7-3 victory over Texas as the Rangers now face the Astros at 7:05 this evening.

Tampa Bay Rays clinched their first AL East title in 10 years with an 8-5 win over the Mets.

NFL
Gale Sayers, the dazzling and elusive running back who entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame despite the briefest of careers and whose fame extended far beyond the field for decades thanks to a friendship with a dying Chicago Bears teammate, has died. The Kansas Comet has died at the age of 77.

HIGH SCHOOL
Pittsburg will play Trinity Addison at Princeton Friday night at 7:30 instead of Malakoff.
Tyler’s TK Gorman canceled their season opener because of COVID.

Northeast Texas teams In the top 20 this week –
6A
17 – Rockwall

5A DI
3 – Longview
5A DII
1 – Ennis
12 – Marshall
19 – Texas High

4A DI
7 – Paris
14 – Henderson
4A DII
1 – Carthage
2 – Pleasant Grove
5 – Gilmer
13 – Celina
16 – Caddo Mills

3A DI
4 – Mt Vernon
5 – Pottsboro
9 – Tatum
11 – Winnsboro
12 – Gladewater
18 – Rains
3A DII
7 – Daingerfield
15 – Hughes Springs
18 – Paul Pewitt

2A DII
12 – Tenaha

