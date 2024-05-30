Thursday’s Sports

NBA
Thursday
West Finals G5
Mavericks (3-1) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (1-3) at 7:30 pm TNT
NHL
Wednesday
West Finals G4
Oilers (2-2) 5 – Stars (2-2) 2
In a series with wild momentum swings, Edmonton blew a 2-0 lead before falling 5-3 in Game 3. Wednesday night, one good shift finally led into another. The Oilers pushed back, tied it before the period was out, and didn’t break when the Stars applied pressure. The teams are in a best-of-three for a Stanley Cup final berth tonight.
MLB
Wednesday
Rangers (27-29) 6 – Diamondbacks (25-30) 1
For the second game in a row, Corey Seager homered on the first pitch of the next at-bat after getting intentionally walked, and the reigning champion Texas Rangers swept a quick two-game rematch of last year’s World Series.
Mariners (31-26) 2 – Astros (24-32) 1
J.P. Crawford drove in Jonatan Clase (HOW-nuh-toan / KLA-say) with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 2-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.
Thursday
Astros (24-32) at Seattle Mariners (31-26) at 3:10 pm ESPN+
Rangers travel to Miami for the Marlins Friday
GOLF
Jefferson County in Louisville, KY, dropped all charges against Dallas native Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world. A Jefferson County prosecutor said his team reviewed the case and found that the evidence corroborated Scheffler’s account of the incident being a big misunderstanding. Scheffler was charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer with his vehicle, along with three misdemeanors. They have disciplined the arresting officer for not activating his body-worn camera during the arrest.
COLLEGE
Thursday
Women’s College World Series Double Elimination
No. 2 Oklahoma (54-6) vs. No. 10 Duke (52-7) 1:30 pm ESPN+
No. 1 Texas (52-8) vs. No. 8 Stanford (48-15) at 6:00 pm ESPN+
No. 5 Oklahoma State (49-10) vs. No. 4 Florida (51-13) at 8:30 pm ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin State University’s Department of Athletics announced on Wednesday that they have accepted an invitation to join the Southland Conference for the 2024-25 season. According to a release, the school will compete in the Southland Conference for football, baseball, basketball, cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field, golf, women’s volleyball, women’s soccer, beach volleyball and women’s tennis.
HIGH SCHOOL
REGIONAL FINALS
Softball
Region II
Wednesday
3A
Coahoma (30-0) 10 – Whitesboro (32-7) 9 (11)
Shiner (31-3) 10 – Beckville (31-6-2) 4
Thursday
4A
Sanger (37-7) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (32-2) at 4:00 pm
Canton (32-8) vs. Liberty (40-2) at 7:00 pm
Baseball
5A
Forney vs. Lovejoy G2 at McKinney Thu
4A
Celina vs. Liberty-Eylau
3A
Gunter vs. Boyd
2A Region II
No. 22 Valley Mills vs. Collinsville
2A Region III
Shelbyville vs. Centerville