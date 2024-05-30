Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Thursday

West Finals G5

Mavericks (3-1) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (1-3) at 7:30 pm TNT

NHL

Wednesday

West Finals G4

Oilers (2-2) 5 – Stars (2-2) 2

In a series with wild momentum swings, Edmonton blew a 2-0 lead before falling 5-3 in Game 3. Wednesday night, one good shift finally led into another. The Oilers pushed back, tied it before the period was out, and didn’t break when the Stars applied pressure. The teams are in a best-of-three for a Stanley Cup final berth tonight.

MLB

Wednesday

Rangers (27-29) 6 – Diamondbacks (25-30) 1

For the second game in a row, Corey Seager homered on the first pitch of the next at-bat after getting intentionally walked, and the reigning champion Texas Rangers swept a quick two-game rematch of last year’s World Series.

Mariners (31-26) 2 – Astros (24-32) 1

J.P. Crawford drove in Jonatan Clase (HOW-nuh-toan / KLA-say) with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 2-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

Thursday

Astros (24-32) at Seattle Mariners (31-26) at 3:10 pm ESPN+

Rangers travel to Miami for the Marlins Friday

GOLF

Jefferson County in Louisville, KY, dropped all charges against Dallas native Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world. A Jefferson County prosecutor said his team reviewed the case and found that the evidence corroborated Scheffler’s account of the incident being a big misunderstanding. Scheffler was charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer with his vehicle, along with three misdemeanors. They have disciplined the arresting officer for not activating his body-worn camera during the arrest.

COLLEGE

Thursday

Women’s College World Series Double Elimination

No. 2 Oklahoma (54-6) vs. No. 10 Duke (52-7) 1:30 pm ESPN+

No. 1 Texas (52-8) vs. No. 8 Stanford (48-15) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

No. 5 Oklahoma State (49-10) vs. No. 4 Florida (51-13) at 8:30 pm ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin State University’s Department of Athletics announced on Wednesday that they have accepted an invitation to join the Southland Conference for the 2024-25 season. According to a release, the school will compete in the Southland Conference for football, baseball, basketball, cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field, golf, women’s volleyball, women’s soccer, beach volleyball and women’s tennis.

HIGH SCHOOL

REGIONAL FINALS

Softball

Region II

Wednesday

3A

Coahoma (30-0) 10 – Whitesboro (32-7) 9 (11)

Shiner (31-3) 10 – Beckville (31-6-2) 4

Thursday

4A

Sanger (37-7) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (32-2) at 4:00 pm

Canton (32-8) vs. Liberty (40-2) at 7:00 pm

Baseball

5A

Forney vs. Lovejoy G2 at McKinney Thu

4A

Celina vs. Liberty-Eylau

3A

Gunter vs. Boyd

2A Region II

No. 22 Valley Mills vs. Collinsville

2A Region III

Shelbyville vs. Centerville