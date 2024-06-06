Thursday’s Sports

NBA FINALS

Thursday

Mavericks (50-32) at Boston Celtics (64-18) at 7:30 pm ABC

NHL STANLEY CUP FINAL

Saturday

Oilers (49-27-6) at Sunrise Panthers (52-24-6) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski said Tuesday that he will not play next season and added, ” This is it for me.” While Pavelski did not outright say he was retiring from the NHL, he did tell reporters during the Stars’ exit interviews that he had known for a while that the 2023-24 season would probably be his final campaign. In July, Pavelski will be 40 and was the NHL’s second-oldest player this season behind Toronto Maple.

The Stanley Cup Final will be broadcast in American Sign Language for the first time through an alternate stream available in the U.S. and Canada.

MLB

Wednesday

Cardinals (29-31) 4 – Astros (28-35) 2

Rangers (30-32) 9 – Tigers (31-31) 1

Texas starter José Ureña had a perfect game through six innings. Then Detroit’s callup Justyn-Henry Mallory homered for his first major league hit. Rangers took the match over the Tigers 9-1 on Wednesday night.

Texas All-Star shortstop Corey Seager left the Rangers’ 9-1 win over Detroit Wednesday night with tightness in his left hamstring after hitting an RBI single in the second inning.

COLLEGE

Women’s World Series

Wednesday

No. 2 Oklahoma (1-0) 8 – No. 1 Texas (0-1) 3

Thursday

No. 1 Texas (55-9) vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (58-7)

Oklahoma is working on the Sooners record fourth straight national title leading the series 1-0.

Baseball picks up action Friday morning at 11:00 am in the Tallahassee Super Regional with Game 1.